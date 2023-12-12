Who Is Trisha Paytas' Husband? All About Moses Hacmon

Trisha Paytas and her husband Moses Hacmon are currently expecting their second child together

Trisha Paytas Instagram Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon.

Trisha Paytas is expecting her second child with her husband, Moses Hacmon, three years after they got married.

The social media influencer tied the knot with Hacmon on Dec. 11, 2021, and announced the two were expecting a baby soon after. Their daughter, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon, was born on Sept. 14, 2022. Over Thanksgiving in 2023, Paytas announced that the couple were expecting another baby, due in May of the following year.

"🍂Thankful🍂 Baby #2 coming May 2024," Paytas wrote in her Instagram announcement.

Paytas and Hacmon first grew close when they quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic shortly after meeting on Paytas’ podcast with YouTuber Ethan Klein — whose wife is Hacmon’s sister, Hila Klein.

However, Paytas and Hacmon no longer have a relationship with Ethan and his wife as Paytas and Ethan publicly fought on their joint podcast, Frenemies, ending both the show and their relationship.

So who is Trisha Paytas’ husband? Here’s everything to know about Moses Hacmon and his relationship with the influencer.

He is Israeli

Trisha Paytas Instagram Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon.

Hacmon was born in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Oct. 29, 1977. He attended college there, studying cinematography and fine art at the Avni Institute of Art and Design in Tel Aviv, and attended the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa, Israel.

Paytas has made efforts to adopt some of Hacmon’s Israeli culture by embracing his religion and learning Hebrew when they first started dating, though some criticized her for fetishizing Judaism. Nonetheless, she posted videos of herself preparing for Passover with Kosher groceries and getting ready for the seder dinner.

He is an artist and YouTuber

Trisha Paytas Instagram Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon.

Hacmon transferred from his school in Israel to the Southern California School of Architecture, where he graduated with a degree in architecture.

Since then, he has worked on numerous projects, including a 2013 installation called Faces of Water. Displayed by HUB LA, it was inspired by his appreciation of nature and the way water moves, per the organization’s website.

Story continues

While his main profession now is as a photographer, Hacmon continues to work in different mediums of art. Hacmon expanded his career into YouTube, primarily posting ASMR videos that are also influenced by nature.

He and Paytas met on a spoof dating show

Trisha Paytas Instagram Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon.

Paytas first met Hacmon when she joined his sister and brother-in-law on their show, the H3 Podcast, in March 2020. Ethan and Hila set up the show to be like an episode of the Bachelorette, with Hacmon as one of the contestants, jokingly.

One of the rules the Kleins set out was that Paytas could not make contact with any of the contestants outside of the show. However, as COVID-19 set in, the show was put on pause and the world went into lockdown — and Paytas used that time to get close to Hacmon.

His family did not approve of their relationship

Trisha Paytas Instagram ; Christopher Polk/Penske Media/Getty Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon. ; Hila Klein and Ethan Klein at The 2023 Streamy Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Paytas and Hacmon dating brought drama to his relationship with his sister and brother-in-law. In an episode of his podcast, Ethan claimed that he and Hila were kept in the dark about their relationship and that they felt betrayed since it put an end to their Bachelorette spoof.

“Last time, Trisha goes at the end, ‘I was really hoping Moses was going to apply,’” Ethan said on the show. “But now they’ve been talking in the DMs apparently…me and Hila don’t know anything about this is. No one is talking to us about anything.”

The Kleins’ relationship with Paytas and Hacmon continued to sour, ultimately leading to them completely cutting each other off. In June 2022, Ethan shared on Howie Mandel’s podcast, Howie Mandel Does Stuff, that they were not on speaking terms and the in-laws “hate [Paytas’] guts.”

However, it seemed that despite the bad blood between the couples, Ethan still wishes Paytas and her growing family well, he told PEOPLE in August 2023.

When asked about his thoughts on Paytas’ baby, he said, “Oh, I’m very happy for them, she’s beautiful. I mean listen, we have two kids and a third on the way — there’s nothing more sacred and beautiful in the world than a baby so I’m very happy.”

They got engaged after quarantining together

Trisha Paytas Instagram Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon.

Regardless of how his family felt about their relationship, Hacmon proposed to Paytas after less than a year of dating on Dec. 18, 2020.

Hacmon popped the question in the middle of sand dunes while Paytas dressed up as Jasmine and he dressed as Aladdin from the film Aladdin. He caught Paytas by surprise when he got down on one knee and told her that he called her dad that morning and he gave his blessing.

“Holy s—, I can’t,” she said in a video of the proposal she posted on her YouTube channel after. “This is like the dream ring, dream man, I love you so much Moses.”

Two days after the proposal, the couple took professional shots on a beach, which Paytas posted on her Instagram.

“So I got proposed to while I was in cosplay (which is iconic) but couldn’t wait to get glam and get my nails done and take engagement photos as 🧚🏻‍♀️us🧚🏻‍♀️,” she wrote in the caption. “so 2 days later we were on a beach, still on a total high, that WE ARE GETTING MARRIED.”

They got married in December 2021

Trisha Paytas Instagram Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon.

A year later, the two tied the knot on Dec. 11, 2021, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Westlake Village, California. Straying from tradition, Paytas wore a black dress for her ceremony.

“Most couples say 'til death do us part' but me and Moses are both fluid beings 🌊💙🌊,” she wrote in her Instagram post. “Which means we will be together for eternity when water will absorb us and bring us back together in our non-physical form long after our hearts stop beating 🥀 .”

One ceremony just wasn’t enough for Paytas, and a few weeks later, the couple got married again on a beach in Maui, Hawaii.

During both ceremonies, Paytas’ dad walked her down the aisle, which she said was special for her since they didn’t have the best relationship while she was growing up.

“Walking down the aisle(s) with my dad to my husband was the best day of my life 🥺🥺,” she wrote on Instagram. “I don’t think my dad or I ever thought we’d see the day that I’d be getting married, especially to a genuine man like Moses ❤️❤️.”

They are growing their family

Trisha Paytas Instagram Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon with their daughter Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon.

Shortly after getting married, Paytas announced that she and Hacmon were expecting their first baby, Malibu Barbie, who was born on Sept. 14, 2022. When Paytas first found out she was pregnant, she got emotional, explaining that multiple doctors had told her in the past that she would not be able to conceive due to infertility issues.

“Don’t give up hope, don’t be afraid to get help,” she wrote under an Instagram video of her finding out she was pregnant. “And it’s other people’s miracle stories that kept me trying which is why I wanted to share mine. At 33 (almost 34), I truly didn’t think it would happen. I’m so so grateful and thankful.”

Malibu celebrated her first birthday in September 2023 with a fittingly-Barbie-themed party, complete with matching blue outfits for the baby and her mom and a pink outfit for Hacmon.

Two months later, Paytas announced that Malibu would become a big sister as she and Hacmon were expecting their second child — whom they plan on naming Elvis — in May 2024.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.