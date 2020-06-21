Trisha Goddard reveals her shock at seeing Ant and Dec blackface sketch

Photo credit: ITV

Trisha Goddard has revealed her shock after seeing Ant and Dec's blackface sketch, describing it as "undiverse".

In 2003, the Geordie duo wore blackface in a Saturday Night Takeaway sketch. The pair have since apologised for impersonating Black people in the past.

Speaking to The Mail Online, Trisha said she couldn't believe that the ITV allowed the presenters to go ahead with the sketch, in which their wore prosthetics and makeup to drastically alter their appearance and skin colour.

"Ant and Dec, I remember when I first saw that and it wasn't that long ago. I was like what? What are you? The fact that you're doing this," she said. "Do you genuinely think you can trick people into believing – as it was for a You've Been Framed type thing – I thought how undiverse."

Expressing her disbelief at the sketch being OK'd, she said: "All these programs need an executive producer, a commissioning editor; there are a whole load of people it needs to go through. Nowhere along the line did someone go… because there was no one there to do that."

Little Britain and Bo' Selecta are among a number of other shows that have been criticised for their use of blackface, with the former recently being removed Netflix, BBC iPlayer and BritBox in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.

However, Trisha says there doesn't need to be a "blanket ban" on shows on comedy shows past, arguing that the removal of certain series is more of a "knee-jerk" reaction.

"The danger is knee jerk. A lot of shows that have been pulled from TV; it is knee jerk. It wasn't part of Black Lives Matter or anything like that," she said. "What did Fawlty Towers have to do with anything? I'm sorry but there was no black face in Fawlty Towers.

She added: "People keep saying to me on social media, 'Well shouldn't Ali G be pulled?' But Ali G was highlighting, at that time there were a lot of white people – if you want to put it in politically terms – misappropriating black culture and Ali G exposed a lot of racism by getting politicians to talk about weed and "Is it cos I'm black?" he actually highlighted a lot racism.

"It's very different to putting on a black face with big rubbery lips and a big nose. That's very different from someone blacking up pretending…

"These TV shows do all need to be looked at and there needs to be a conversation about them because the way in which it was done just seems like this blanket ban."

For more information on how you can support Black Lives Matter, please visit its official website or donate here. Readers can also donate to the UK anti-discrimination group Stand Up To Racism, and the Unite Families & Friends Campaign, which supports those affected by deaths in police, prison and psychiatric custody.



