Tripura: Untimely rainfall creates new problems in Durga Puja preparation

Tripura artist making durga idols before the puja (Photo/ANI)

Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 6 (ANI): Untimely and sudden rainfall has brought new sets of hindrances for the artists and pandal organisers of Durga Puja in Tripura.

With just a handful of days left for the Puja, artisans, engaged in the making of the idols and pandals, and club members organising the puja, have started worrying about the rainfall in the state. Capital city Agartala is witnessing light to moderate rainfall for some days now and it seems more showers are expected in the coming time.

The hostile weather condition affects the colouring work of idols, construction of pandals, lighting, decoration and other preparations for the Puja. Moreover, during rain, the shifting of idols from the studios of the artisans to the pandals also becomes uncertain.

"We are working here inside the club premises and making decorative items for Durga Puja as it is raining outside. Rain is creating problems for making the designs... Due to rain, we are unable to work outside which is a loss for us and in addition. Had big pandals come it would have increased our business," said Laxman Rudra Paul, a Pandal worker.

The rains have made things worse for the artisans and club owners who were already facing problems due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent changes in government policies.

"This time I have started making idols only some time ago and all my idols have been sold but the price was less as due to coronavirus. I could have made more idols but there was no time as the government did not take decisions on time, had they given their decision a little earlier then clubs also could have taken their decision accordingly. But only a month before the puja if an order comes for making idols it is not possible to make Durga idols as it takes time," said Chitta Paul, Idol artisan.

"As most of the big-budget Puja is not taking place this time so we only have a small pandal. Due to rain during the last few days work is being hampered," said Pankaj de Barma, a Club Member. (ANI)