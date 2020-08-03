Tripura: 2-Day-Old COVID-19 Positive Baby Dies in Agartala, Becomes Youngest Fatality in State

Agartala, August 3: A two-day-old baby died at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) on Saturday. The baby was tested positive for COVID-19. With this, the baby has become the youngest COVID-19 patient in the state to die due to the deadly virus, informed the state health officials.

According to a report, published in the Hindustan Times, the baby was born AGMC on Thursday and was diagnosed to have been born with perforated trachea and an incomplete excretory system. Informing more about the death, the health official said, "The mother of the baby was tested COVID-19 positive and that’s why swab of the new-born was tested and the report came positive. The baby died on Saturday. Total Lockdown in Tripura From July 27 to 30, Door to Door Screenings For COVID-19 Cases.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that 5,233 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Tripura as of yet, out of which 1747 are active while 3463 recovered. Meanwhile, 23 succumbed to the deadly virus.

