Triple vaxxed Whoopi Goldberg says Covid diagnosis was a ‘shock’

Whoopi Goldberg has said her Covid diagnosis was a “shock” because she is triple vaxxed against the disease.

Goldberg, who co-hosts The View with Joy Behar, made an appearance on the ABC talk show on Wednesday (5 January) – two days after Behar confirmed Goldberg had tested positive for Covid over the holidays.

During the interview, the 67-year-old actor revealed that the positive test result was a “shock” because, not only was she was fully vaccinated against Covid, she had also received her booster dose.

“I haven’t been anywhere, I hadn’t done anything,” Goldberg continued, adding, “But that’s the thing about Omicron – you just don’t know where it is.”

Stressing the importance of following Covid-protocols, Goldberg urged viewers to get vaccinated to prevent new variants from spreading across the world, as the US continues to grapple with an Omicron-led surge in cases.

“I don’t know how much more proof people need to see that the vaccination – while it does not necessarily stop it from happening again – it is not happening at the same rate that it was,” Goldberg said.

Whoopi Goldberg urged her fans to get vaccinated (Getty Images)

On a lighter note, Goldberg told her co-hosts she was passing the time in isolation by listening to audiobooks, ordering Chinese takeout, and opening Christmas presents.

Before signing off, Goldberg said she was looking forward to resuming her co-host duties remotely on Monday (10 January).

The actor was admitted to hospital in 2019 with pneumonia and sepsis.

After a mysterious absence from The View, Goldberg revealed in March 2019 that she had been sick, saying she “came very, very close to leaving the Earth”.