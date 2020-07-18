Triple Truck Challenge returns to Gander Trucks Series

The Triple Truck Challenge returns to the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series for the 2020 season after a successful debut in 2019.

This year’s program will kick off at the Daytona International Speedway road course at noon ET on Sunday, Aug. 16. Then, the second and third races will take place at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 21, at Dover International Speedway and at noon ET on Sunday, Aug. 30, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Coverage for all three races will be on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RELATED: 2020 Gander Trucks schedule

Like last year, drivers will compete for cash prizes, as follows: a $50,000 bonus for the race winner of any of the three events; win two of the three events and they are awarded an extra $50K, totaling $150,000; win all three events and take home an additional $300,000 for a total of $500,000 in prize money.

Greg Biffle came out of retirement to win the first Triple Truck Challenge event in 2019 at Texas Motor Speedway, driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Other winners were Brett Moffitt at Iowa Speedway and Ross Chastain at Gateway.

This year‘s Triple Truck Challenge, nicknamed “The Trip,” was originally scheduled to take place on April 18 at Richmond Raceway, May 1 at Dover and May 15 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but was rescheduled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.