Triple Talaq Complainant Dies 'After Months of Dowry Demands, Torture, Violence'

"My sister Nazia, whom you tried to speak to last night about her case... I wanted to inform you that she has died...."

The phone beeped with this message from 23-year-old Nazia's brother, Mohammad Zahid. Ten hours earlier, Nazia had been lying on her bed, barely able to move and keep her eyes open when this reporter had briefly seen her. Unable to speak, her mother, 60-year-old Sawra, went on to explain the months of dowry demands, domestic violence and trauma, including the illegal instant tripal talaq (talaaq-e-biddat), she had been subjected to in her eight month long marriage.

"They would not give her food to eat, use the fan or cooler. They made her have a bath in cold water. She developed infections and eventually needed surgery on her stomach too. Through all this, he would threaten us that if we went to the police he would divorce (talaq) her. Us not going to the police was pointless, as on 28 June earlier this year he gave her triple talaq anyway," her 60-year-old mother, Sawra says, sobbing.

Nazia's burial in a cemetery in Jaipur.

Sawra and Mohammad Abid took Nazia from one doctor to another. Several blood reports and injections later, she was hospitalized in the ICU on 3 July (earlier this year) as her condition deteriorated. She was also extremely unhappy, her mental health taking a hit after repeated trauma.



The Quint spoke to her family in detail, reached out to junior and senior police officials for comment and spoke to the accused, Abid, himself. While Abid has claimed the allegations against him are baseless, DCP Jaipur City (North) Paris Anil Deshmukh said, that now that Nazia has died, another case has been registered against the accused under Section 304 of the IPC (dowry death, death of wife within seven years of marriage).

The 8 Month Long Marriage: Plagued With 'Abuse, Trauma and Demands'

Nazia in the run up to her wedding, she was 22 when she got married to Mohammad Abid.

Nazia's family's concern about her husband giving her talaq is what kept them from filing a case against him for months. Repeated attempts were made to compromise in an eight-month marriage which saw constant harassment of Nazia and her family.

It began with dowry demands.

"The man would keep asking for dowry, so we paid Rs 50,000 to them after marriage. After barely one month, the violence began. They would make her starve, they would not let me talk to my daughter and this went on and on," Sawra said.

During Ramzan this year, Nazia was unwell and Abid was in no mood to take care of his wife. He dropped her to her mother's home and said he does not want to deal with anything related to her hereon, Sawra says, adding that he again threatened them that if this went to the police, he would give her triple talaq.

Nazia stayed home and this is when her family learnt more about her ordeal. However despite this, 'family members and relatives got involved' to 'help' bring Nazia back to her Abid.

"People who knew both sides helped mediate between the two families, and we sent her back home," Sawra says.

The next 22 days were unspeakable for Nazia.

(Photo: Accessed by Aishwarya S Iyer/The Quint)

On 28 June all hell broke lose.



"This is the day I went to see why she was unwell. As I reached, they thrashed her again in front of me. He pressed her neck in front of my eyes and then picked her and threw her against the wall. He then threw us out. In a fit of rage he gave her triple talaq," Sawra brought a frail, unwell, mentally disturbed Nazia, back home. She learnt now that Nazia, who they sent back hoping her marital life would be stable, had not been given food for twenty-odd days.



Since then Abid's family did not contact them, but Nazia's family had not still not registered any complaint.

Nazia's Condition Deteriorated, Leading to an FIR Finally Being Registered

Nazia's family says she would not even get headaches before her marriage, but kept falling perpetually sick after.

Nazia was unable to drink milk, urinate or move by herself. Her family took her from one hospital to another, leading to her surgery. "It was after she was admitted in hospital that we registered a complaint at the Uttar Mahila Thana in Jaipur opposite Hawa Mahal," her family says.

A case was registered under Section 498 - A (cruelty by husband and her relatives), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3 and 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

Section 3 says that any pronouncement of talaq by a Muslim husband upon his wife, by words, which can be either spoken or written or it can be in electronic form or in any other manner which shall stand to be void and illegal.

Section 4 states the order for payment of maintenance of the woman, which the husband must continue to do.

When it comes to the IPC charges, Section 506, 498-A are non-bailable and cognizable offence, while 323 is non-cognizable and bailable. However all these charges carry a punishment of less than seven years, which as per procedure in law, does not allow them to arrest the accused.

Now while the family may want to see the accused behind bars, DCP Deshmukh told The Quint why that did not happened. "According to the Lalita Kumari judgment and Section 41A of the CrPC, the law clearly states that in offences where the punishment is less than seven years of imprisonment the police has to issue a notice to the accused, and if the accuse complies and appears at the police station, then there is no need of arrest," Deshmukh explained.

Nazia's family says no one dissuaded them from filing the complaint as the nature of the abuse was so revolting, however, they were hesitant themselves.

"To move court against triple talaq is not a part of our religion, but we were forced to do this. When in front of us he kept saying that if we report the matter to the police, then he will divorce her. They beat her up so much that she could not stand, we were pushed to file a case," Sawra says.

Zahid said that Abid's actions were not in line with Islam and its teachings. "The law is good," he said.

Nazia's Family Claims Police Did Nothing, Abid Said He Was Called for Questioning

Abid, during their wedding day on 6 October 2020.

After the case was registered Nazia's family claims that the police has done nothing. "Nothing has happened in the case since my sister gave the police her statement. She told them about the triple talaq and the abuse, but ever since Abid and his family are roaming around, eating and living peacefully," Abid said.

Regarding any progress in the case, Zahid they police asked them if they wanted a meeting. "The police official however asked us if we want to send Nazia for a meeting, so we asked the police if our sister was in a condition that she should even go for a meeting," Zahid says, adding that he then asked the police how they could even suggest this.

Rukshar Memon, who is the lawyer for Jannat Begum Patel, the first woman to register a case of triple talaq lodged in the country after the law was enacted in August 2019, says, "This crime is cognizable, which means arrest is imminent, but ye sab sirf bolne ke liye (this does not happen). The fact is that the accused does not get arrested. The man roams around free in society, while the woman waits for the case to progress in agony," Memon explained.



Nazia Says Accused Untraceable, Abid Denies

Nazia's family says she was young and happy, till she got married and things fell apart.

Nazia's agony ended on 27 July, when she breathed her last.

While her family says the accused have not cared to show up, Abid has a different story to tell.

The Quint made repeated attempts to reach out to Abid, who said the allegations against him were baseless. "Like the law is being misused on others, it is being misused on me. I would take care of her, but her mother took her away. I let her use the fan and everything," he said, adding that the family did not inform him of Nazia's death but when asked, he says he had not called them either. He also added that when issued notice by the police, he had gone and given his statement.

Nazia's family is repulsed by these allegations by Abid and says, "My sister did not even have headaches when she married this man, she was happy and healthy (see pictures above) and in eight months she fell so sick she died? He gave her medicines for a total of 4-5 days in their eight years of marriage, we did everything else."

However, with Nazia's death, Abid and his mother are now accused in another FIR with Section 304B of the IPC. This is something they or Nazia's family do not know about.

"After the woman's death, a serparate case has been registered. The investigation has been transferred to ACP rank officer, Deepak Khandelwal, of the Special Investigation Unit for Crime Against Women. He will investigate the case. With her death 304B of the IPC will be added, as there is also a previous complaint in the case. Now the accused will be arrested as the punishment is to not be less than seven years for this offence. All the accused in the case, will be named accused here and investigation will continue." When reached out to ACP Khandelwal told this reporter the case was yet to be transferred to him officially, but assured us of proper investigation.

Nazia's brother Mohammad Zahid is busy dealing with relatives who have come to condole his sister's death.

After being informed of this development, Zahid said, "I am grateful that this is happening. My sister has died, nothing can change that, but I hope this man does not harass another woman like this..."

