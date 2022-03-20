A triple shooting on the edge of Little Haiti happened overnight, Miami police say

Three men were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition after being shot overnight, Miami police said.

The shooting happened near Northeast 62nd Street and Fourth Avenue, on the edge of Little Haiti. Police say they got a ShotSpotter alert around 3:35 a.m.

No information on a gunman suspect has been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Miami at the website or 305-471-8477 (TIPS).

