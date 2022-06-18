The triple play that wasn’t and sank the Marlins in series-opening loss to the Mets

The Miami Marlins almost had the highlight defensive play of the season.

Almost.

Instead, it was the continuation of a sixth inning that truly sank the Marlins in their 10-4 loss to the New York Mets on Friday at Citi Field to begin a four-game series. Miami falls to 28-34. The Mets improve to 43-23.

The scene from that game-defining bottom of the sixth inning: The Mets had runners on first and second with no outs after Jeff McNeil led off the frame with a single and Mark Canha was hit by a pitch.

With a 2-0 count, Luis Guillorme lifted a 90.9 mph fastball deep to center field. Bryan De La Cruz ran to the warning track, colliding with the wall as he went to make a play and appeared to have made the catch as he stumbled to the ground.

From his back, De La Cruz then tossed the ball back toward the infield. Shortstop Miguel Rojas receiving the throw in shallow left-center and sending a relay throw to second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., who stepped on second base and sent the ball to Garrett Cooper who tapped first base for what was initially ruled a triple play.

But De La Cruz did not make the catch. The ball bounced off the wall before it landed in De La Cruz’s bare right hand.

No triple play.

Instead, the Mets had the bases loaded and no outs.

An onslaught to the tune of seven runs followed.

New York Mets’ Pete Alonso (20) gestures to fans after hitting a grand slam during the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Friday, June 17, 2022, in New York.

J.D. Davis started it with an RBI single through the right side. Lopez then struck out Tomas Nido for the first out of the inning and his final out of the game. Tommy Nance entered.

Nance got Brandon Nimmo to hit a flyout to left field, too shallow to score the runner from third base. Miami is one out away from getting out of the jam.

But then Nance walked Starling Marte on a full count and hit Francisco Lindor with a 2-2 count before Pete Alonso delivered the final blow — a grand slam to left-center field.

De La Cruz also had a fielding error in the first inning on a Marte line drive to center field in the first inning before Lindor hit a three-run home run to give the Mets an early 3-0 lead.

Overall, Lopez was charged with seven runs (six earned) on eight hits, one walk and one hit batter over 5 1/3 innings in his first start since sustaining a right wrist contusion when he was hit by a line drive against the Houston Astros on June 10. Miami pushed his start back two days while he dealt with swelling from the injury.

Miami scored its runs on a De La Cruz home run in the fifth, Jorge Soler double in the seventh, Jon Berti fielder’s choice in the seventh and a balk in the eighth inning that scored Lewin Diaz, who led off the inning with a double and moved to third on a De La Cruz groundout.

The Marlins went 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position and left 12 runners on base. They had at least one runner on base in seven of eight innings.