Triple lock gives Tories a headache as state pension to soar over £11,000

unfair pensions illustration

The state pension is on track to increase by £700 next spring, as the Conservative Government's triple lock promise means it will have to hand out another bumper pay rise for the second year in a row.

The triple lock increases state pension payments each April in line with the highest of the previous September’s inflation, wage growth or 2.5pc.

This year, the state pension jumped 10.1pc, the biggest rise on record.

Retirees can now expect another bumper pay rise next spring, as Bank of England forecasts now suggest that inflation will remain high and average 7pc in the third quarter of this year.

It means that the full new state pension could rise by an extra £742 to a high of £11,342 next April.

The basic state pension, paid to those who reached state pension age before 2016, could increase by more than £500 to £8,691.

Such a large increase would cost the Treasury an extra £6bn, the pension provider Canada Life estimated.

The taxpayer will also have to help fund a second boost for retired public servants, who – unlike most private sector workers – are guaranteed the same inflation-linked pay rise every year.

Meanwhile, workers’ wages are expected to grow by just 1.9pc next year, according to official estimates. Inflation is forecast to average 3.25pc, less than half the expected increase to the state pension in the spring.

The news comes as Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, refused this week to guarantee the Government would retain its triple lock promise.

Andrew Tully, of Canada Life, said the prospect of yet another big rise in the state pension, as workers’ wages continued to fall in real terms, could light a fire under the triple lock.

He said: “In our pay-as-you-go system, where the tax from the workforce pays the pensions of retirees, there has to be a sensible debate around intergenerational fairness and the affordability of the state pension in its current format.”

The state pension is one of the Government’s most expensive policies, accounting for almost half of total spending on benefits at £110bn.

Story continues

It is expected to hit around £150bn before the end of the decade, according to official forecasts.

Conor Holohan, of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, a think tank, said that the triple lock was heading toward an “affordability crisis” thanks to both inflation and an ageing population.

Experts have previously warned that the Government must choose between keeping the triple lock or increasing the state pension age to stop spending from spiralling out of control.

An independent report on the state pension age, commissioned by the Government, recommended that spending on the state pension should be capped at 6pc of national income. It currently accounts for 4.8pc, but is expected to rise to 8.1pc in just five decades.

A 6pc limit would mean that the state pension age would have to increase to 69 between 2046 and 2048.

However, Mr Stride said there was “no reason” to decide on further uplifts in the state pension age.

Steven Cameron, of the pension provider Aegon, said that the Government needed more “joined up thinking” on all its state pension policies.

“The future of the state pension age and of the triple lock are both hugely impactful on the future affordability of the state pension,” he said. “The more generous the year on year pension increases are, the greater the need to accelerate increases in state pension age.

“Adapting the triple lock to avoid the risk of inflation busting increases could reduce pressures to increase the state pension age as quickly.”

A number of senior Conservatives and policy experts have called on the Government to review the state pension's fairness.

Former chancellor Philip Hammond asked last year: “Is it really right that we should always up the rate by the highest of wages, prices or by 2.5pc? I think that is quite difficult to justify, and not all pensioners are poor.

“So I think there is a case for looking again at the way we treat pensioners, and possibly for distinguishing the poorest pensioners from the great body of pensioners, some of whom are really quite comfortably off.”

Angus Hanton, of the Intergenerational Foundation, a charity, agreed that the state pension should be reformed so that it targeted only the poorest of pensioners.

“The triple lock increased the real value of the state pension over the last 10 years so that it now costs over £100 billion each year: by contrast young people have seen almost static wages, tax increases, high interest rates on student loans and rising housing costs.

“Yet again the government is treating young people unfairly.”

Mr Holohan also said that working taxpayers should not also have to help fund pay rises for retired civil servants, adding: “Public sector workers are enjoying gold plated pensions which many in the private sector could only dream of.

“These pensions are proving to be unsustainable under the pressures of inflation and rising life expectancies.”

Increasing all public sector pension payments is expected to cost the Treasury an extra £4bn this year alone.

“Ministers must ensure that new public sector pensions are not paid for by future generations,” he said.

The Treasury was approached for comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.