These Are Tripadvisor’s Top Trending Destinations For 2022

If you’re aiming to travel more in 2022 – maybe by taking more solo trips – Tripadvisor’s list of the top trending destinations is packed with inspo.

These aren’t necessarily the site’s most popular destinations, but rather the ones that have seen the greatest growth in search traffic year-on-year. So, they’re already pretty hot and poised to get hotter as venturing out of the UK potentially becomes less tricky again.

The pandemic certainly doesn’t appear to have dampened our wanderlust. According to a recent Tripadvisor survey, 78% of Brits are planning to travel for leisure in 2022 – which is up from 72% in 2019.

Majorca in the Balearic Islands places top of the trending list. With a typical flight time from the UK of between two and three hours, it’s definitely a destination that works for a weekend break.

Cairo in Egypt (approximately five hours) and the Greek island of Rhodes (approximately four hours) are right behind. Also on the list are further-afield destinations in Australia, Mexico and Brazil – check out the top 20 below.

1. Majorca, Balearic Islands

2. Cairo, Egypt

3. Rhodes, Dodecanese

4. Tulum, Mexico

5. Dubrovnik, Croatia

6. Ibiza, Balearic Islands

7. Natal, Brazil

8. Arusha, Tanzania

9. Goreme, Turkey

10. Santorini, Cyclades

11. Paraty, Brazil

12. Aruba

13. Split, Croatia

14. Playa del Carmen, Mexico

15. Island of Hawaii, Hawaii

16. Luxor, Egypt

17. Dominican Republic

18. Charleston, US

19. Saint Martin, Caribbean

20. North Malé Atoll, Maldives

Meanwhile, Tripadvisor’s list of the most popular destinations overall contains good news for staycation fans. London is named the second most popular destination in the world, and is especially popular with food lovers, while Edinburgh isn’t far behind in seventh.

“As the world returns to travel, priorities are changing, and people want more memorable experiences on their trips,” said Tripadvisor’s Steven Paganelli. “Almost three-quarters (70%) of Brits say that it’s important they ‘see new places’ when thinking about their future travel plans.”

With this in mind, you can check out Tripadvisor’s full list of popular and trending 2022 destinations here.

