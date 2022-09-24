Take a trip to the N.B. mountain where the raptors soar

·6 min read
This bald eagle was photographed from the Greenlaw Mountain site. It's one of many raptor species that pass by the mountain during fall migration. (Submitted by Hank Scarth - image credit)
This bald eagle was photographed from the Greenlaw Mountain site. It's one of many raptor species that pass by the mountain during fall migration. (Submitted by Hank Scarth - image credit)
Submitted by Hank Scarth
Submitted by Hank Scarth

Getting to the top of Greenlaw Mountain, just north of Saint Andrews, N.B., isn't easy.

The road to the summit isn't exactly the dictionary definition of a road.

The gravel single lane winds its way through thick woods, with several steep sections to test the four-wheel drive vehicle, and deep washouts that force the driver to use every inch of the narrow road to avoid the holes.

Once you reach the cell tower at the top, a short walk north through the woods brings you into a clearing, which presents a spectacular view of the St. Croix River valley.

But the people who spend their days here through much of the late summer and early fall are more interested in what they see when they look up.

Todd Watts is the official counter of Hawk Watch, a program that gathers data on the migration numbers of hawks and other raptors.

Steven Webb/CBC
Steven Webb/CBC

Watts went looking for a good place to do that in 2008, after moving to the area from the U.S..

"It was a targeted effort, so I was looking for a naturally occurring concentration point for these birds of prey," Watts said.

"And I came up here after checking a bunch of other local places, and this turned out to be the best spot around — one of the best places in Atlantic Canada."

WATCH |  Learn how expert eyes can track a raptor:

Watts said raptors are difficult to observe in their natural habitat, so the regular methods of counting birds aren't effective.

"With other species of birds you can conduct breeding bird surveys. You can go out in the forest or in the field where they breed and conduct a survey and get a good estimate of the number of birds that are there," he said.

"But, birds of prey, you can't do that. They don't announce their territory by calling, by singing, like many other birds and their nests are extremely difficult to find in the forest. So really the only way to document population status of birds of prey is to count them in migration."

An ideal location

Greenlaw Mountain isn't open to the public. It sits on private land, accessed by a private road.

CBC has been invited here by the Saint John Naturalist Club, which runs the program.

Mike Heenan/CBC
Mike Heenan/CBC

Hank Scarth, the volunteer chair of Hawk Watch, said Greenlaw Mountain is a perfect geographical location for observing the migration.

"It's sort of at the mouth of the Bay of Fundy before you hit the Maine-U.S. land mass. So the birds are migrating down the coast and they don't want to go over the water and this particular site is right on that line," Scarth said.

Watts and his team of a few dozen volunteers will be here into the month of November, whenever weather conditions are right, working from a small wooden platform.

This part of September is prime time for migration, especially broad-winged hawks.

Submitted by Hank Scarth
Submitted by Hank Scarth

Despite having cooler temperatures and north winds 15 — two of the conditions the birds like for migrating south — there are few sightings this day.

Heavy winds affect migration

Watts suspects the wind gusts, which are 80 kilometres per hour, are to blame.

"The stronger winds tend to keep the birds down, especially the smaller birds. They don't weigh as much, so they get thrown around by these heavy winds," Watts said

"And it becomes really inefficient for them to travel. They want to travel when they can burn the fewest calories. And heavy wind conditions [are] just not right for that."

Despite that, a tiny American kestrel, the smallest falcon on the continent, appears not far above the trees, and quickly glides off toward Maine.

Google Earth/CBC
Google Earth/CBC

Soon after, two bald eagles come into view, high in the sky.

They circle over the mountain, gaining altitude, before also heading into the St. Croix River valley.

A pair of turkey vultures catch the volunteers' attention, but because they show no signs of leaving the area, Watts treats them as local birds and doesn't include them in the migration counts.

Volunteer effort is critical

The weather can hold up migration for days, until a sudden shift comes and opens a floodgate of raptors that have been waiting to take flight.

That's when Watts can use all the volunteer help he can get.

"They could be anywhere in the sky and at various altitudes from just above sea level to a kilometre or two high," Watts said.

Submitted by Hank Scarth
Submitted by Hank Scarth

"Best day we ever had was last year on the 14th of September. We had a little over 5,000 individual hawks pass this point that we saw — those are the birds that we saw — there were probably others that we didn't manage to actually observe."

On busy days, Scarth said 20 or more volunteers will be on site to help.

"That's where our official counter really needs the help, just getting eyes on the birds and then he can deal with the identification because the identification of these hawks at a distance is really something that takes a lot of experience and work."

Watts also enlists the help of the black-capped chickadees that live on Greenlaw Mountain.

He has a feeder filled with seed at the edge of the woods to keep the chickadees close.

"The chickadees, when they see a bird of prey, they'll give off a warning call and that alerts me to the presence of the bird of prey. So I know to look up."

Steven Webb/CBC
Steven Webb/CBC

In 14 years, the group has seen species like the bald eagle and the peregrine falcon make a comeback, but some smaller species, like the American kestrel, haven't been doing as well.

Watts suspects a connection with a decline in songbirds and insects, both prey of the little birds.

The migration season of 2021 was a record year for the program, sighting more than 9,000 birds of prey from September to November, made up of 17 different species.

Submitted by Hank Scarth
Submitted by Hank Scarth

They likely come from across the Maritimes and the Gaspé.

Scarth said all the data gathered goes into a massive database managed by the Hawk Migration Association of North America.

"That's about 300 sites of hawk watches across North America, into Mexico even, and that data is then consolidated there and it's available without charge to science research, to public groups, to individuals," he said.

Submitted by Hank Scarth
Submitted by Hank Scarth

Since Greenlaw Mountain is the only regularly monitored hawk watch in the Maritime provinces, it is adding important information that otherwise wouldn't be available.

"If you love and respect something, you want to look after it," Scarth said.

"It's one small way that I and certainly members of the Saint John Naturalist Club can help out in support of conservation… you know, it provides that reward that you're doing something, small as it might be."

Latest Stories

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • Homan eliminated at PointsBet Invitational after losing draw to the button

    FREDERICTON — Rachel Homan's third-seeded team was eliminated from the PointsBet Invitational Friday after dropping a 7-6 decision to Kristie Moore's sixth-seeded side. Moore, who's filling in for absent skip Casey Scheidegger, scored two points in the ninth end and held Homan to a single in the 10th. Since traditional extra ends are not used at this event, Moore sealed the victory by finding the rings with her draw to the button after Homan's throw was short of the paint. "I knew that that was

  • Former linebacker Hebert to retire as member of Montreal Alouettes

    MONTREAL — Kyries Hebert will retire as a member of the Montreal Alouettes. The veteran linebacker will sign a one-day deal with Montreal on Thursday, then formally end his 15-year pro career. Hebert, 41, spent six seasons with the Alouettes (2012-17). The six-foot-three, 220-pound Hebert last played in the CFL in 2018 with the Ottawa Redblacks. He also suited up with Hamilton (2010), Winnipeg (2006-07) and the former Ottawa Renegades (2004-05). Hebert also spent time in the NFL with the Minneso

  • Canucks' Hughes on Boudreau: 'You want to run through a brick wall for him'

    Quinn Hughes has a long history with his head coach. The Vancouver Canucks star defenceman was a kid in the mid-2000s when Bruce Boudreau patrolled the bench for the American Hockey League's Manchester Monarchs. Quinn's dad, Jim Hughes, was his assistant. All these years later, and on the heels of an encouraging first act, the young blue-liner is keen to see what's in store for the Canucks with a full season of Boudreau at the helm. "He brings a lot of energy," Hughes, set to turn 23 next month,

  • Hockey Canada facing backlash for survey on sexual assault allegations

    A recent survey distributed by Hockey Canada has left some shaking their heads over what they see as out-of-touch questions about the organization's handling of sexual assault allegations. The survey, which CBC News has seen, was distributed to parents, volunteers and coaches, seeking to gauge opinions on the sport's national body. It has been under intense scrutiny since news broke this spring of an alleged sexual assault following a 2018 gala in London, Ont., involving eight unidentified playe

  • AP source: MacKinnon signs 8-year deal, highest paid in NHL

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL’s salary cap era. MacKinnon, who just turned 27 earlier this month, signed an eight-year contract that is worth $100.8 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not announce terms of the contract. His new $12.6 million salary cap hit that goes into effect at the start of the 2023-2