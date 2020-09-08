Triovest Appoints a New President and CEO

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Triovest has announced a new leadership appointment designed to build on the company's ongoing strategic growth initiatives.

Ted Willcocks has been named President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Triovest Inc. and will lead the team that will guide the company through its next phase of growth. Prior to joining Triovest, Mr. Willcocks was the Global Head of Asset Management, Real Estate, at Manulife Investment Management.

"Triovest is well-positioned to seek growth opportunities with a continued focus on innovative and sustainable operations," said Kevin Beingessner, Chairman of the Board, Triovest Inc. "Ted's experience, in-depth industry knowledge and broad relationships have equipped him well for his new role."

"It's a pleasure to lead a client-focused and values-based organization at this exciting time of development and I look forward to reinforcing the company's market strength," said Willcocks. "Triovest has a strong foundation of delivering results to its clients and I am excited to be a part of this dynamic team."

Mr. Willcocks brings over 25 years of diverse international experience in commercial real estate, having held a series of increasingly senior positions with CBRE, Brookfield Properties, and most recently Manulife. For the last several years, he led the development and implementation of the real estate strategy for Manulife Investment Management, overseeing portfolio management, asset management, and development in Canada, the United States, Australia and Asia, including growth of the Private Markets business. Mr. Willcocks is a former US Executive Board Member of NAIOP and the Association of Foreign Investors in Real Estate (AFIRE).

About Triovest Inc.

Triovest is a Canadian commercial real estate company with more than 41 million square feet of commercial real estate assets under management on behalf of individual and institutional investors. Its diversified portfolio of office, retail, commercial and industrial properties is valued at $11 billion and is spread throughout the country. A globally recognized industry leader in sustainability, Triovest approaches real estate investment with the mindset of an owner, with a deep appreciation of fiduciary responsibilities. The company has offices in most major Canadian cities and has more than 550 employees. For more information about Triovest visit triovest.com.

