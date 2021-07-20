TRIOSE Named a Top Fundraiser by Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

Designation highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to making a difference

WYOMISSING, Pa., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIOSE, Inc. , the leading provider of intelligent healthcare supply chain solutions, today announced it was named a Top Fundraiser by Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting childhood cancer. This is the fourth consecutive year that TRIOSE has been awarded this designation.



“At TRIOSE, community giving is part of the fabric of who we are, and we are honored and humbled to be given this recognition,” said Ira Tauber, President at TRIOSE. “Alex’s Lemonade Stand is making a difference in the fight against childhood cancer, and our partnership with this vital organization enables TRIOSE to realize our mission of making a difference in healthcare.”

TRIOSE’s support helped enable Alex’s Lemonade Stand to keep its COVID-19 relief fund open through June, providing grocery cards and travel aid to nearly 600 families struggling with childhood cancer. The funding also allowed the organization to award two additional Innovation Grants for promising, high-impact research projects, as well as two additional Young Investigator Awards, grants that support young scientists studying pediatric oncology.

“TRIOSE is an ideal partner for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation because their support is so broad,” said Jay Scott, executive director of Alex’s Lemonade Stand. “They are generous financial donors, but they also go beyond that in many ways by getting their team engaged with Alex’s Lemonade Stand, helping us raise awareness, and supporting our events across the country. They even have a representative on our Advisory Council.”

TRIOSE has been a proud supporter of Alex’s Lemonade Stand since 2015. Each year, the company pledges to donate to Alex’s Lemonade Stand a percentage of savings realized by its clients through TRIOSE programs. These funds have been allocated toward areas of the foundation that are in the most need, including the Childhood Cancer Date Lab (CCDL), which is the first data lab of its kind dedicated to accelerating childhood cancer research. Other areas include the Travel Fund, a program that covers expenses for families who travel far from home for childhood cancer treatments, and research grants.

Additionally, TRIOSE employees host “Lemonade Days” each summer, a week-long initiative that engages company employees in fundraising activities, such as raffles, bake sales and a virtual run, to raise additional funds for the charity.

TRIOSE’s support of Alex’s Lemonade Stand is part of its “Give 5” Community Impact program, an initiative that was started in 2013 to support TRIOSE’s mission of making a difference in healthcare through community giving.

About TRIOSE, Inc.

For over 20 years, TRIOSE has helped health systems manage their supply chain operations and gain visibility over costs, returning time to serve patients. TRIOSE has a singular mission of making a difference in healthcare, allowing for deeper industry insights. TRIOSE has helped over 10,000 healthcare locations and continues to innovate with each one we serve. At TRIOSE, customers can rely on our team of experts to realize savings, so they can focus on what matters most, the patient.

TRIOSE is the recognized industry leader in Healthcare Supply Chain Logistics. Recent honors include Vizient Purchased Services Supplier of the Year, Philadelphia SmartCEO, Vizient NOVAPLUS® Supplier of the Year, AHA Gold Level Workplace Health Achievement, and eight consecutive appearances on the Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies.

