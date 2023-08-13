Triolo' 1st big league homer leads Pirates over Reds 4-2 in doubleheader opener

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jared Triolo hit his first major league home run, a three-run drive as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in a doubleheader opener Sunday.

Pittsburgh overcame a 2-0 deficit against the Reds, who lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

Alex Williams started the comeback with an RBI single in the fifth.

Liover Peguero walked against Lucas Sims starting the seventh and pinch-hitter Endy Rodriguez walked with one out against Alex Young (4-1).

Triolo, in his 116th at-bat and 128th plate appearance, drove a full-count changeup to left.

Angel Perdomo (3-2) pitched a hitless seventh inning. David Bednar allowed a ninth-inning triple to Will Benson but got his 24th save in 27 chances.

Young lost for the first time with the Reds.

Mitch Keller allowed two runs — one earned — five hits and three walks in six innings with seven strikeouts. Reds starter Brandon Williamson gave up one run and two hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand had an RBI single in the fourth and Matt McLain hit a run-scoring double in the fifth.,

Pittsburgh right-hander Andre Jackson (0-0, 5.16 ERA) and Cincinnati right-hander Luke Weaver (2-4, 6.75) were to start the second game, necessitated by a rainout Saturday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Ben Lively (right pectoral muscle strain) was sent to Louisville on a rehabilitation assignment. Lively, who has been on the IL since Aug. 2, is 4-7 with a 5.20 ERA.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Graham Ashcraft (6-7, 4.95) is scheduled to start Tuesday against visiting Cleveland and LHP Logan Allen (5-5, 3.55 ERA).

Pirates: RHP Carlos Carrasco (3-6, 6.42) starts for the New York Mets in Monday's series opener against visiting Pittsburgh.

Dan Scifo, The Associated Press