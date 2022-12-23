A trio of standout roles reveals Hong Chau's boundless range

JAKE COYLE
·7 min read
  • Actor Hong Chau poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on Nov. 18, 2022. Chau has starring roles in both "The Whale" and "The Menu." (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)
    1/4

    Hong Chau Portrait Session

    Actor Hong Chau poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on Nov. 18, 2022. Chau has starring roles in both "The Whale" and "The Menu." (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)
    Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP
  • Actor Hong Chau poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on Nov. 18, 2022. Chau has starring roles in both "The Whale" and "The Menu." (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)
    2/4

    Hong Chau Portrait Session

    Actor Hong Chau poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on Nov. 18, 2022. Chau has starring roles in both "The Whale" and "The Menu." (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)
    Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP
  • Actor Hong Chau poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on Nov. 18, 2022. Chau has starring roles in both "The Whale" and "The Menu." (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)
    3/4

    Hong Chau Portrait Session

    Actor Hong Chau poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on Nov. 18, 2022. Chau has starring roles in both "The Whale" and "The Menu." (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)
    Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Actor Hong Chau poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on Nov. 18, 2022. Chau has starring roles in both "The Whale" and "The Menu." (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)
    4/4

    Hong Chau Portrait Session

    Actor Hong Chau poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on Nov. 18, 2022. Chau has starring roles in both "The Whale" and "The Menu." (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)
    Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP
Actor Hong Chau poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on Nov. 18, 2022. Chau has starring roles in both "The Whale" and "The Menu." (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)
Actor Hong Chau poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on Nov. 18, 2022. Chau has starring roles in both "The Whale" and "The Menu." (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)
Actor Hong Chau poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on Nov. 18, 2022. Chau has starring roles in both "The Whale" and "The Menu." (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)
Actor Hong Chau poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on Nov. 18, 2022. Chau has starring roles in both "The Whale" and "The Menu." (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The seemingly limitless range of Hong Chau is on display in three films this year, in roles so different that they hardly seem the work of one actor.

In Darren Aronofsky's “The Whale,” she plays best friend and nurse to Brendan Fraser's obese shut-in professor, his most regular visitor and assertive caregiver. She desperately, unsentimentally prods him to get healthier, to care about himself.

In Kelly Reichardt's “Showing Up,” Chau plays the idle landlord and artist colleague of Michelle Williams' ceramics sculptor. She's the mellower, more successful envy of Williams' character, and yet kind of a regular companion.

In Mark Mylod's haute cuisine black comedy “The Menu,” Chau plays the militant hostess at an exclusive restaurant who delivers some of the film's most deliciously scathing lines. In the ear of one customer she whispers, “You’ll eat less than you desire and more than you deserve.”

Her performances — each a dazzling highlight in harmony within an ensemble — vary so much in appearance and manner that you can't help wonder: Who, exactly, is Hong Chau? Is she, herself, like any of these characters? Or none of them?

Even for Chau, it's not an easy question to answer.

“Maybe my character in ‘Showing Up’ because she’s also an artist,” says Chau. “The feeling of: I’m not in competition with anybody even though the way that other people view it makes you feel this sense that there’s a race, or that you’re not where you’re supposed to be. I think with acting or with Hollywood, there’s always this feeling of being uneasy with where you are in life.”

Since starting out on the David Simon HBO series “Treme” and in Paul Thomas Anderson's “Inherent Vice,” 43-year-old Chau has cut a unique, sometimes mysterious path through show business, choosing parts deliberately and seamlessly shape-shifting each time. “For a long time, she was such an enigma to me,” Mylod says.

But five years after her breakthrough performance in Alexander Payne's “Downsizing,” the cluster of films is bringing Chau into view better than ever before, even while she remains maddeningly hard to pin down.

“Even before I became more successful, I never really wanted to be amongst a group of actors or keep up with people and have that in my mind at all times," Chau said in a recent interview from New Orleans where she was shooting Yorgos Lanthimos' “And.” “It was always about myself and what I wanted out of it, and how I could do things that felt right for me.”

Chau's performance in “The Whale,” which expanded in theaters nationwide Friday, has in particular been singled out for awards consideration. But part of the thrill of this season for Chau is how multidimensional it is, something that will continue into next year, too. Chau co-stars in Wes Anderson's “Asteroid City," due out in June, adding to her enviable run with many of the top American filmmakers. “Showing Up,” which premiered in May at the Cannes Film Festival, will be released sometime in the spring.

For Chau, who was born to Vietnamese parents in a refugee camp in Thailand and grew up in New Orleans, it's a fate she never bargained on.

“Even to this day, I have trouble saying that I’m an actor because I struggle with talking about what my process is,” Chau says. “There are actor-actors out there who give these really in-depth, tremendous interviews about their process. They talk about it in such a way that makes me feel, ‘Maybe I’m not an actor.’ I just don’t think that way at all."

Chau didn't grow up acting; Hollywood was an unimaginable distance from her working-class upbringing in New Orleans East. Attending Boston University on a Pell Grant, she turned to film studies even though, up until then, her only real film education was watching the arthouse movies her brother rented.

“I definitely have an appreciation for exhibition. How could you not, growing up in a city with feathers and beads and all sorts of nonsense going on?” Chau says, laughing. “But in terms of actually seeing movies, no. I grew up without a lot of money so my parents never took me to the movies. We never ate out. There was so much that I slowly came to discover once I left home, once I went off to college. When I was doing press for ‘The Menu,’ people would ask about restaurant experiences and I'd think, ‘Oh my God, I was and I’m still such an awkward person at restaurants because that’s not something I was used to growing up.’"

Chau's first job out of college was an administrative assistant at PBS. A life behind the camera seemed more likely to her, a mentality that's translated to her acting.

“Whenever I look at a script, it’s more from the mindset of what the filmmaker is trying to accomplish,” she says. “That’s really the only thing in my head. I don’t do it for me. I’m not trying to have an out-of-body experience when I do these roles. I guess I’m just a fan of the whole process.”

That was also Aronofsky's impression working with Chau, who landed the part after a self-taped audition she made a little reluctantly in the middle of the pandemic shortly after the birth of her first child. Aronofsky found that in each take while shooting “The Whale,” Chau would do something different, supplying him with an array of choices in editing.

“Brendan joked to me the other day how at the end of a bunch of takes, I’d be like, ‘Let’s just do one more, Hong. Just surprise us, have some fun.’ Because she would always do something authentic and real but a different take on it,” says Aronofsky. “I do think if she wants to direct, she can direct. She thinks like a director.”

Chau describes her process uncertainly but better than she says she does. “I guess I just start dreaming up a character,” she says. “I start to see flashes of something in my head as I’m reading a script in terms of their appearance, the cadence of their speech.”

Sometimes, she says, that's easy when the writing is good “and there's a music to it.” “Downsizing,” in which she played a Vietnamese dissident with a prosthetic leg, was like that. “The Menu” required more heavy lifting since her character was more thinly sketched. Mylod had written the role with a large Scandinavian woman in mind but decided to open up casting possibilities, seeking an “X factor” for his satire. “And she killed it,” says Mylod.

“It was initially very jarring for Mark,” says Chau, smiling. “I didn’t go as far as wanted to. I wanted to shave my eyebrows, and the compromise was that I’d just bleach my eyebrows. And he was like, ‘Hong, you’re a restaurant manager. Why would you look like that?’ Because she does!”

On “The Whale,” much has been made of Fraser's physical transformation, requiring daily hours of makeup and a large fat suit. Chau's metamorphosis was more subtle.

“I asked for certain things. I asked for tattoos for Liz. You don’t really see them in the movie at all,” Chau says. “But every morning I would sit and get tattoos on both arms and the back of my neck. I don’t think another production would do that. And (Aronofsky) never asked me why. He just let me have it.”

More than anything, Chau seems to relish those interactions, piecing a character together bit by bit, from the ground up. “I feel," she says, “like I’m really collaborating, you know?”

___

AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Latest Stories

  • What to watch this holiday weekend, from over-the-top 'Babylon' to 'Puss in Boots' sequel

    This holiday season features new theatrical releases (led by 'Babylon' and 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish'), plus at-home movie options.

  • Adele Revealed the TV Show She’s Been Obsessed with for ‘Over a Decade’

    Well, now we know how Adele passes her time when she's not recording new albums or going on tour. In mid-November, the “Easy on Me” songstress began her residency in Vegas, titled Weekends with Adele, at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace. And while there, she opened up about the TV show she's been obsessed with for the past ten years. Billboard's Katie Atkinson attended the singer's first show, on November 18, and she quoted a moment where Adele revealed one of her favorite series to binge: The Wa

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Goaltender Stuart Skinner signs three-year contract extension with Edmonton Oilers

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year, US$7.8-million contract extension. The 24-year-old from Edmonton has a record of 9-8-0-1, a goals-against average of 2.83 and a .915 save percentage for the Oilers this season. Skinner made 40-plus saves in three wins. He was drafted by Edmonton in the third round (78th) of the 2017 entry draft. Skinner has appeared in 33 NHL games with a career goal-against average of 2.82 and a .912 save percentage. This repo

  • Wilson's up-and-down Jets return ends in disappointment

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson's comeback story was going about as well as he and the New York Jets could've hoped. There were big-time throws, a pretty touchdown and loud cheers from the MetLife Stadium crowd. Then came the second half. And a devastating ending. Wilson had a costly interception to open the third quarter and the offense mostly stumbled after a promising start in a 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday that dealt a huge blow to New York's playoff hopes. “Just the up

  • Jets' Quinnen Williams active, Jags' Travon Walker sidelined

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night after a calf injury sidelined him last Sunday. Williams, selected to his first career Pro Bowl team Wednesday, leads the Jets with a career-high 11 sacks. He injured a calf in New York's loss to Buffalo on Dec. 11 and sat out the Jets' 20-17 defeat against Detroit last Sunday. Williams' return will help boost a pass rush that has been among the NFL's

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins sidelined, the Warriors fell behind by 44 points in this game and finished 1-5 on their trip to the East. The Nets matched a franchise reco

  • Nets' Irving out against Warriors with right calf tightness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets' game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after. Irving averaged 27.4 points in his last 10 games, including 38 in a victory over Detroit on Sunday. He has missed just one game since returning from an eight-gam

  • 'The limit does not exist': Trio of Canadian Olympic speed skaters announce retirement

    Three Canadian speed skaters, Gilmore Junio, Kaylin Irvine and Marsha Hudey, retired after each representing the maple leaf for nearly a decade. The trio of skaters were honoured for their accomplishments in the sport, and for Canada, at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary on Wednesday, where their retirements became official. Junio, a three-time Olympian who competed in his first Games in Sochi 2014, has 12 World Cup medals to his name over the course of his career, including seven in th

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Paul scores season-high 28, Suns roll past Lakers 130-104

    PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored a season-high 28 points, Deandre Ayton added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Los Angeles Lakers 130-104 on Monday night. The game was almost more notable for who wasn’t playing instead of the action on the court. The Lakers were missing their All-Star trio of LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness). The Suns were missing six players, including three-time All-

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • What Chris Bassitt hopes to bring to Blue Jays rotation in 2023 and beyond

    Bassitt's competitive energy and hatred for losing was more than evident as the newly-signed pitcher was introduced to Blue Jays fans on Monday.

  • Late McCann goal lifts Seattle Kraken over Winnipeg Jets 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored the late game-winner to give the Seattle Kraken a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. Jordan Eberle and Ryan Donato also scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 15 shots, with both Winnipeg goals coming on the power play. The Kraken snapped a two-game losing skid and won for just the second time in seven games. “Just a bit more grit. I think we kind of lost that the last couple of games,” McCann said. “We haven’t played with that jam,

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a

  • EXPLAINER: Why are baseball teams spending so much money?

    Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Trea Turner combined for almost $1 billion in contracts. Xander Bogaerts, Jacob deGrom, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo and Willson Contreras added up to another billion. And that's just nine players. Just one lucrative slice of baseball's December spending spree. What a difference a year makes. It has been an epic holiday season already for several teams and players — a year after Major League Baseball locked out its players in an ugly labor dispute th

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6