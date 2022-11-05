Trio of presidents descend on Pennsylvania in final midterm push

President Biden seen during a speech in Carlsbad, California. Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

Presidential power made landfall in Pennsylvania on Saturday, with President Biden joining his old boss, former President Barack Obama, in the Keystone State for a last-ditch effort to drum up Democratic support in a critical swing state prior to Tuesday's midterm elections.

CNN reported that the two presidents will hold a joint rally together in Philadelphia to stump for Pennsylvania's Democratic Senate candidate, John Fetterman. The pair have rarely made appearances together during Biden's time in office, and this will mark the pair's first joint political rally for the midterms. Biden, however, is no stranger to his home state, as the president has ventured to Pennsylvania more than 20 times since being elected, CNN reported.

However, Fetterman's GOP opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, will also receive some presidential backing, as former President Donald Trump is also slated to be in Pennsylvania over the weekend to participate in a rally for Oz. The former president is set to appear with the doctor in a rally outside of Pittsburgh, in the small town of Latrobe, to stump for Oz, whom Trump has heavily endorsed as the potential future of his 'MAGA' movement.

CNN also noted that the three presidents appearing so heavily on the campaign trail is a "historic anomaly," given that former chief executives rarely get so involved with politics after leaving office. However, given the significant ramifications and pressure of the upcoming midterms, both parties have begun pulling out all stops in an effort to get people to the polls.

