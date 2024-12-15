Trio leads UIC to 77-69 victory over Little Rock in OT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Sasa Ciani and Filip Skobalj scored 15 points apiece and Tyem Freeman added five of his nine points in overtime to lead UIC over Little Rock 77-69 on Sunday.

Ciani added 10 rebounds for the Flames (7-4). Skobalj made 5 of 11 from 3-point range. Javon Jackson scored 13. Jackson sank three free throws with less than a second left to force OT tied at 64.

The Trojans (6-5) were led by Johnathan Lawson, who posted 25 points and eight rebounds. Isaiah Lewis added 11 points and two steals. Tuongthach Gatkek had 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Skobalj scored nine points in the first half for UIC, which trailed 32-30 at halftime. Skobalj hit a 3-pointer with 2:45 left in OT to put the Flames up 68-65 and they stayed in front from there.

