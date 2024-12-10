Trio guides Boston University to 113-75 victory over Thomas (ME)

BOSTON (AP) — Matai Baptiste, Michael McNair and Miles Brewster all scored 15 to guide Boston University to a 113-75 victory over Thomas (ME) on Monday night.

Baptiste added nine rebounds and four steals for the Terriers (5-5). McNair made 5 of 8 from 3-point range and added five rebounds. Brewster hit two 3-pointers and collected three steals.

Parker Desjardins led the Terriers with 15 points. Luke Gabloff added 14 points and Jackson Ruelke scored 12.

Boston University took the lead 19 into the game and never looked back. Brewster had 10 points to help build a 54-41 advantage at halftime.

