Spurred by youngest's historic wins, trio of brothers continue track dominance at European Championships

Ingebrigtsen brothers Henrik, Jakob, and Filip continued to dominate the European track scene this weekend. (Getty Images)

Seventeen-year-old Jakob Ingebrigtsen posted gold medal performances in both the 1500 and 5000k at the 2018 European Championships in Berlin within 24 hours earlier this week, making him the youngest athlete to win a discipline at the Championships, and the first ever to win the 1500-5000 double.

Jakob, the youngest of the three Norwegian Olympic-caliber Ingebrigtsen brothers, won the 1500 Friday night in a time of 3:38.10. Earlier this year, at 16, he became the youngest runner ever to break four minutes in the 1500.

Saturday, he won the 5000 in 13:17.06, a European record for the under-20 age group. One of his older brothers, two-time Olympian Henrik Ingebrigtsen, was the silver medalist in 13:18.75. The duo appeared calm and collected in their race, attempting a high-five before the finish.

Some athletes make winning look easy. Jakob Ingebrigtsen is definitely one of them — he was asking his brother Henrik for a high five in the middle of tonight's 5k final! pic.twitter.com/A6L0Anp4Hw — Jonathan Gault (@jgault13) August 11, 2018





Jakob was competing in the first senior championship of his career, while 27-year-old Henrik is a seasoned veteran. Henrik also took fourth in the 1500, while middle brother Filip, the defending champion, was 12th; Filip, 25, was suffering from a broken rib and opted out of the 5000.

Over the last four championships straight, Henrik has finished first, second, third, and now fourth in the 1500. The trio has combined for five medals over the last four championships.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Orioles make worst kind of history with fastest division race elimination

• Marshawn Lynch sits out anthem before Raiders’ preseason game vs. Lions

• Jordan Spieth loses his cool at PGA Championship

• LeBron jokes he’s ready to play center in photoshopped pic

