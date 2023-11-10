Trio arrested for targeting Asian, Middle Eastern homes in Washington burglaries

[Source]

Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with a string of burglaries that “exclusively targeted” Asian and Middle Eastern families in Washington state.

How they were busted: The suspects, aged 21, 29 and 33, were apprehended at a Costco parking lot shortly after they ransacked a nearby home in Lynnwood on Monday. Police said the trio broke a rear sliding door to steal jewelry inside the property.

Other incidents: The three men were tied to other burglaries from Everett to Federal Way. Last month, two of them allegedly robbed a 74-year-old out of $5,000 in valuables — at gunpoint — at their home on Meridian Ave. S in Snohomish County.

A white Ford Edge spotted near the crimes provided a link to the suspects. Detectives determined that the victims were targeted based on a belief that they keep large sums of cash and jewelry at home, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Alleged criminal membership: The suspects are believed to be part of a South American crime group that is responsible for over 200 burglaries targeting Asian American homes in multiple states since 2021. Three members were also arrested in June.

Authorities suspect the criminals may be identifying potential victims through open-source outlets such as whitepages.com and 411.com. Those who would like to remove their information are urged to research the process for doing so on those websites.

What’s next: All three suspects were arraigned on Tuesday, with more charges expected as the investigation continues. They are being held at Snohomish County Jail: two on a $500,000 bail and one on $200,000.

