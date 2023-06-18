Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Is Reducing Its Dividend To $0.01

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) has announced that on 20th of July, it will be paying a dividend of$0.01, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. The yield is still above the industry average at 8.4%.

Trinseo Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Even though Trinseo is not generating a profit, it is still paying a dividend. The company is also yet to generate cash flow, so the dividend sustainability is definitely questionable.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 61.8% over the next year. While it is good to see income moving in the right direction, it still looks like the company won't achieve profitability. Unfortunately, for the dividend to continue at current levels the company definitely needs to get there sooner rather than later.

Trinseo's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Trinseo has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.20 in 2016 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.28. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Earnings per share has been sinking by 41% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

We're Not Big Fans Of Trinseo's Dividend

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. We don't think that this is a great candidate to be an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Trinseo that you should be aware of before investing. Is Trinseo not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

