Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Trinity Exploration & Production:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.035 = US$3.8m ÷ (US$124m - US$13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Trinity Exploration & Production has an ROCE of 3.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 11%.

roce

What Can We Tell From Trinity Exploration & Production's ROCE Trend?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 3.5%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 20% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Trinity Exploration & Production is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 55% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

