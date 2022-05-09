Trina Solar's Vertex S Wins Red Dot Product Design Award 2022

·3 min read

CHANGZHOU, China, May 8, 2022 /CNW/ -- Trina Solar, a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, announced that its ultra-high performance rooftop module Vertex S series was selected out of nearly 10,000 entries from more than 60 countries for its advanced design concept and excellent user experience, winning the Red Dot Design Award –--most influential international industrial design award, an "Oscar" for product design, making Trina Solar the first solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturer winning this honor in China . The upgraded G12R modules, Vertex S and Vertex 580W, as members of Trina Solar G12 family, will be officially launched at Intersolar Europe on May 11.

Thanks to the advanced design and outstanding craftsmanship, Vertex S perfectly meets the high standards of both product function and appearance design of Red Dot Design Award, which was officially announced in Germany Recently. As the star product of Trina Solar's global module portfolio for non-utility scenario, Vertex S combines high power, high power generation, and high reliability. It has been unanimously favored by distributors and customers around the world.

Vertex S: the beauty of modern craftsmanship

Trina Solar's Vertex S series modules feature excellent product performance along with innovative and design-inspired aesthetics, comes with several design options, including the all-black appearance, to match different architectural styles and application scenarios, while keeping the commitment to environmental protection.

For the Vertex S all-black module, black was chosen as the dominant color upon thorough market research. The module adopts black cells with ultra-fine busbars, together with the fine layout of the black frame and back sheet, black label and string busbars, bringing Vertex S an outstanding aesthetic effect and making it visually appealing.

Perfect redesign with "Small in Size, Big on Power"

Recently, Trina Solar announced that its Vertex 210mm products have been upgraded again through the innovative 210mm rectangular wafer (G12R) cell technology and the latest module design. The upgraded products include the currently available Vertex S series and Vertex 550W modules. After the upgrade, there's a power increase of up to 30W per module, and a module conversion efficiency of up to 21.5%. Both new products will be firstly deployed in global non-utility scenarios, which also perfectly match global mainstream inverters.

Trina Solar's two upgraded product lines will be unveiled at Intersolar Europe on May 11, bringing higher and more significant customer value than similar products in the market, driving the industry to new heights.

Helena Li, President of Cell and Module Business, Trina Solar, commented: "Coming to this 25th anniversary of its establishment, Trina Solar has exceeded 100GW in its global module shipments. It is Trina Solar's distinguished achievement to stand out from all major brands and win the Red Dot Design Award due to continuous innovation and customer value orientation. In the future, Trina Solar will continue to make breakthroughs in technology R&D, and explore better paths for innovation and development of the PV industry, thus creating more leading PV products for global customers."

