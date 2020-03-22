The TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Share Price Is Down 31% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried

The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers So we wouldn't blame long term TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 31% over a half decade. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 29% over the last twelve months. It's down 33% in about a quarter. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 29% in the same timeframe.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

TriMas became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

The revenue fall of 1.6% per year for five years is neither good nor terrible. But if the market expected durable top line growth, then that could explain the share price weakness.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:TRS Income Statement, March 22nd 2020

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on TriMas

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between TriMas's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. We note that TriMas's TSR, at -13% is higher than its share price return of -31%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that TriMas shareholders are down 29% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 17%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 2.8% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand TriMas better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with TriMas .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

