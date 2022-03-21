TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) lifts 6.8% this week, taking five-year gains to 60%

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) share price is up 60% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. The last year hasn't been great either, with the stock up just 2.8%.

Since the stock has added US$90m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

View our latest analysis for TriMas

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, TriMas became profitable. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We know that TriMas has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

A Different Perspective

TriMas shareholders are up 3.0% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 10% over five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand TriMas better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for TriMas that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Remembering the trade deadline deals that didn't work

    From Tomas Tatar watching the playoffs from the Vegas press box, Peter Forsberg's brief stop in Nashville to Tomas Plekanec looking terribly uncomfortable in a Maple Leafs sweater, these are the trade deadline deals that are remembered for the wrong reasons.

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Brett Gallant to leave Brad Gushue's team at end of curling season

    Brett Gallant will be leaving Brad Gushue's team at the end of the curling season, the team announced Saturday. In a tweet, Team Gushue released a statement that said Gallant had decided to leave to join another team. "I would like to thank Brad, Mark and Geoff for the incredible opportunity to be a member of this team. Together this team has reached heights that I only dreamed were possible," Gallant said in the statement. Together, the team of Gushue, third Mark Nichols, Gallant and lead Geoff

  • Winners and losers from the NHL trade deadline

    Minnesota, Seattle and Florida were among big winners at the NHL trade deadline.

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?