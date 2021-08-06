Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake-Mayur Vihar Phase 1 section of Delhi Metro inaugurated

Visual from the inauguration ceremony.

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): The Trilokpuri section of Delhi Metro's Pink Line was inaugurated on Friday by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal via video conferencing.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gehlot and various other officials were also present during the video conference.

"I want to congratulate the residents of Trilok puri area and of Delhi as one of the highly populated area of Delhi is now connected with the rest of the city via metro, although the inaugurated route between Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake-Mayur Vihar phase 1 is small but very critical in terms of development of the area and for this wants to congratulate the Delhi metro and other officials concerned with the project for their hard work, " said Kejriwal during the inauguration.

The Chief Minister further thanked the Central government for providing support to the Delhi metro projects and also congratulated the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for completing the project despite covid and many other hurdles.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also congratulated the people of Delhi and DMRC on the occasion.

"This link might look small in the length but it is much bigger from the perspective of providing enhanced connectivity to the people. The missing link is now filled on the Delhi metro longest line between Machlis park and Shiv vihar," he said.

Passenger services will commence at 3 pm on the Trilokpuri section of Delhi Metro's Pink Line. Dhansa Bus Stand extension of Grey line was also scheduled for the inauguration today but got postponed due to some pending work outside the station, informed DMRC. (ANI)