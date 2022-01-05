Trilogy time: Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway set for third title clash at UFC 272
Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway will run it back again at UFC 272 in March.
Despite Volkanovski (23-1 MMA, 10-0 UFC) already holding two wins over Holloway (23-6 MMA, 19-6 UFC), the pair will fight in a trilogy bout with the featherweight championship on the line.
UFC president Dana White announced the news to broadcast partner ESPN on Wednesday.
UFC 272 takes place March 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims expected on ESPN and ESPN+.
The latest UFC 272 lineup includes:
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – for featherweight title
Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan – for bantamweight title
Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell
Jessica Eye vs. Manon Fiorot
Mariya Agapova vs. Maryna Moroz
Dustin Jacoby vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov
Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan