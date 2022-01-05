Trilogy time: Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway set for third title clash at UFC 272

In this article:

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway will run it back again at UFC 272 in March.

Despite Volkanovski (23-1 MMA, 10-0 UFC) already holding two wins over Holloway (23-6 MMA, 19-6 UFC), the pair will fight in a trilogy bout with the featherweight championship on the line.

UFC president Dana White announced the news to broadcast partner ESPN on Wednesday.

UFC 272 takes place March 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims expected on ESPN and ESPN+.

More on this in a moment.

The latest UFC 272 lineup includes: