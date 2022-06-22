Trillium Gold Closes Acquisition of Eastern Vision Properties for over 100km on trend with Dixie Deposit

Trillium Gold Mines Inc

Map showing Trillium Gold’s current landholdings and the acquired Eastern Vision claims

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:TGM, OTCQX:TGLDF, FRA:0702) (“Trillium Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition in respect of the majority of Imagine Lithium Inc.’s (“Imagine Lithium”) Eastern Vision property holdings in the Confederation Lake assemblage, within the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario. (See news releases of April 27, 2022, December 15, 2021 and July 19, 2021.) These property holdings include properties that Trillium has acquired directly and others for which Trillium has assumed option agreements as optionee.



The land package covers 13,958 hectares between the Fredart, Confederation North and Confederation South properties (see map below), giving Trillium Gold control over a significant portion of the Confederation Lake assemblage, creating a contiguous land package over greater than 100km of favourable structures on trend with Kinross Gold’s Dixie Deposit and Evolution Mining’s Red Lake Operation.

As part of the transaction, Trillium Gold issued 2,800,000 common shares in the capital of the Company together with a cash payment of $175,000 to Imagine Lithium. In addition, the Company has agreed to assume Imagine Lithium’s cash payment commitments under its existing option agreements, while Imagine Lithium retains its original share issuance obligations.

Concurrent with the closing, Trillium Gold paid $20,000 in cash to Pegasus Resources Inc. (“Pegasus”), together with 100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, to earn into certain option agreements that Trillium has agreed to assume as optionee from Imagine Lithium. The cash consideration represented the remaining option payments under said option agreements, while the equity consideration purchased Pegasus’ carried interest in the relevant properties such that 100% of those properties are now held by Trillium Gold.

Pursuant to the remaining option agreements that it is assuming as optionee, Trillium Gold must pay a total of $186,000 in option payments over approximately two years in order to earn in to and exercise the options.

Also concurrent with the closing, Trillium Gold purchased a 2.0% NSR royalty on the Fredart property from prospector Perry English in consideration for the issuance of 60,000 common shares in the capital of the Company and $50,000 in cash.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by William Paterson QP, P.Geo, Vice President of Exploration of Trillium Gold Mines, as defined by NI 43-101.

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a growth focused company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. As part of its regional-scale consolidation strategy, the Company has assembled the largest prospective land package in and around the Red Lake mining district in proximity to major mines and deposits, along the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts. Recently, the Company signed a definitive agreement for control over a significant portion of the Confederation Lake greenstone belt to more than 100 km in length. In addition, the Company has interests in highly prospective properties in Larder Lake, Ontario.

