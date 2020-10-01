With Tik Tok’s future uncertain, the search is on for the next great social media sharing app, and Triller is in contention for the crown. Loved by countless celebrities and influencers, and with rapidly rising user numbers, Triller is poised to make a major dent in the world of social media. Positioned as a more mature, music-focused version of Tik Tok’s hugely successful video app concept, it might just be the right app at the right time for anyone looking to expand their social media footprints.

What is Triller?

Originally launched in 2015 as a music video app, Triller lets you create short videos of yourself singing along to a song. Dubbed a “social video” platform, Triller has advanced, intelligent editing features that let you effortlessly craft professional-looking clips. Unlike TikTok, Triller’s interface is separated into two sections, Music and Social. In the beginning, Triller simply offered a new way to discover music through video clips with soundtracks. In 2016 it began to ramp up the social aspect, meaning creators can connect with others and share their content on a variety of platforms. It also expanded into other video categories such as comedy, fitness, and lifestyle. Despite being positioned as a bit of a different animal than Tik Tok, Triller’s interface is going to feel very familiar to a lot of people.

What’s up with the name? “Trilling” is producing a quavering or vibratory sound, especially a rapid alternation of sung or played notes, says the Oxford English Dictionary. You could say Triller translates to “singer.”

Triller is available on the App Store, Google Play Store, and from a variety of other third parties.

Triller is all about taking part in the music

With an enormous database of tracks — thanks to partnerships with Warner Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Universal Music Group, as well as Apple Music and Spotify — Triller is a dream for music-loving content creators. Triller’s Music section allows you to discover new music through the videos of other users, as well as browse all available videos made with any given track.

Triller got its start with support from the hip-hop and rap industries, so naturally a lot of the featured music is of these genres. Chance the Rapper and Lil Uzi Vert have both promoted new releases using Triller, contributing to the app’s steadily growing popularity. Triller has said it has the financial backing of Snoop Dogg, The Weekend, Marshmellow, and Lil Wayne.

