Trigger warnings are now everywhere – the cultural elite must think us stupid

Gina Beck as Maria in Chichester Festival Theatre’s Sound of Music production

As readers will be wearily aware, it’s now an established rule that any piece of art more than five minutes old must come with a trigger warning. The latest example, believe it or not, is The Sound of Music. Ahead of a new production at Chichester Festival Theatre, which opens next week, prospective audiences have been warned that they “may find certain themes distressing” – especially “the threat of Nazi Germany”.

No doubt this information will be very useful to all those who have booked tickets to see one of the world’s most famous musicals without knowing literally anything at all about it. Other attendees, however, may find it ever so slightly patronising.

A spokeswoman for the theatre has defended the warning, on the grounds that The Sound of Music is a “family musical”, and so information about its thematic contents is provided in order to help parents “make informed decisions about age suitability”. This seems a curious justification. I don’t know how many children have been given nightmares by The Sound of Music. But in my experience, the scarier a theatre production is, the likelier a child is to enjoy it. Recently, at my nine-year-old son’s primary school, the pupils in the top year group put on a performance of Macbeth. My son had never seen Macbeth before. I asked him whether he liked it. “Yes,” he said. “Especially all the blood.”

Last month, funnily enough, students of English literature at Queen’s University Belfast were warned that Macbeth “could cause offence as it references and/or deals with issues and depictions relating to bloodshed”. Seemingly, then, Macbeth is too gory for grown adults – but fine for children at primary school.

In the end, it’s hard to avoid the suspicion that the real reason behind the rise in trigger warnings is that our cultural elite think we’re stupid. They think we know nothing about the play we’re about to watch, or the book we’re about to read. Equally, they think we know nothing about the period in which that play or book is set: the events that took place, the language that people used, the attitudes they held. Which is why, before we sit down to watch or read, we have to be warned about the horrors that await, to prevent us fainting clean away in shock.

At any rate, there’s clearly no stopping the trend, no matter how pointless and irritating the paying customer may find it. If The Sound of Music is deemed to require a trigger warning, all other musicals will, too. Soon, we’ll be warned that Oliver! features cruelty to children, The Lion King features dangerous animals, and Les Miserables features scenes of violent French unrest. Then again, so does France itself. Perhaps we should add trigger warnings to all news bulletins, too.

I don’t mean to be hard on theatres. They’ve been having a tough time, post-pandemic. Not least because of the shocking rise in drunken misbehaviour by audiences. Staff have reported heckling, abuse, even mass brawls.

If theatres are going to warn us about anything, therefore, they should really warn us about theatregoers.

