Trigger Point ‘doesn’t tell full story’, says Met’s top bomb disposal expert

The UK’s top police bomb disposal expert says ITV’s Trigger Point is “a wonderful drama” but doesn’t tell the real story of his job.

Matthew Middleditch MBE, Scotland Yard’s senior explosives officer, added he is thankful to Jed Mercurio’s six-part thriller starring Vicky McClure for throwing a spotlight on the counter-terrorism unit.

Mr Middleditch’s team examined the elaborate fake suicide belt worn by the Fishmongers’ Hall terrorist Usman Khan in 2019.

Describing what it’s like to face danger, he told the Standard: “We don’t shy away, it’s very tense.

“But we are highly trained for our role. They call it the Long Walk when you walk towards a device. Make no bones about it, it does concentrate the mind.

“But the UK has world-leading capabilities in explosive ordnance disposal.”

Asked if like McClure’s character Lana Washington he would flip on a light switch in a bomb factory or diffuse a suspected suicide vest in a T-shirt, Mr Middleditch said: “No, absolutely but that’s the drama part of it.

“We wouldn’t like to advertise the way we actually go about our business for operational security reasons.”

Matthew Middleditch MBE (Metropolitan Police)

Mr Middleditch’s team of around 100 police, ex-Army officers and staff provide a round the clock response to suspect explosive devices and chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear incidents across London.

They deal with 1,000 tasks a year from supporting UK firearms units to disarming unexploded wartime bombs and using robots to destroy vehicles.

Since Trigger Point aired last month, SO15 has seen a surge in officers wanting to join the squad.

No specific skills are required as in-house training is provided, although frontline policing and advanced driving are an advantage.

Line of Duty star McClure plays Met bomb disposal expert Lana, nicknamed ‘Wash’.

Ten million watched the first episode, the broadcaster’s highest-rated drama in 12 months.

Sunday night’s fifth instalment sees Lana coming to terms with her failure to prevent an explosion.

Mr Middleditch added: “It’s a wonderful drama and, for us, a little bit of a spotlight on the quite incredible work the men and women of my unit do.

SO15 bomb disposal training (Metropolitan Police)

“I think we accept there’s a lot of dramatic licence with a story to tell, so whilst not fully representative of the way we actually operate, it’s a great drama.

“However, we are a small part of the fantastic team who sit in counter-terrorism delivering day in, day out. It highlights the breadth of opportunity available in the Met.”

Mr Middleditch had a 24-year career in the Army serving in Iraq, Afghanistan and Northern Ireland before retiring as a colonel.

Recruitment for police roles are only open to serving Met officers who meet the essential criteria.