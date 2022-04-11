Trifecta Gold Drills 4.2 g/t Gold over 10.67 metres at the Yuge Gold Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSX-V:TG) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial results from the most recent reverse circulation drilling campaign at its 100% held, road accessible Yuge Gold Project, located in Humboldt County, Nevada.

Following up on a successful maiden drill campaign in 2021, the most recent program was designed to expand the known area of gold mineralization at the Columbia and Juanita Zones. The first batch of assay results are from the Columbia Zone and include:

4.2 g/t gold over 10.67 m from 77.72 m downhole (including 13.26 g/t gold over 3.05 m) in hole YU-22-11, and;

11.96 g/t gold over 3.05 m from 105.16 m downhole also in hole YU-22-11.

Results are pending for holes YU-22-08,-09 and -10, which were also drilled at the Columbia Zone. Drilling at Columbia targeted 40 to 50 m separation between projected drill piercements on the high grade structure intersected in hole YU-21-02 (2.27 g/t gold over 38.1 m including 15.5 g/t over 1.53 m) as announced March 18, 2021.

Results are also pending for holes YU-22-12,-13 and -14, which targeted mineralization down dip and along strike of hole YU-21-07 (0.99 g/t gold over 30.49 m including 3.44 g/t gold over 6.10 m) as announced April 19, 2021.

The Company will provide a more fulsome interpretation of results once all assays are received and compiled.

The Yuge Gold Project

Trifecta's road accessible Yuge Gold Project covers two historical, small-scale mines and multiple high grade gold showings, within the Pearl Canyon shear zone. Gold on the property occurs in mesothermal quartz veins and adjacent wall rocks. Historical mining was limited to near surface mineralization (< 30 metre depth) where documented run-of-mine sorted ore assayed greater than 34 g/t gold and reported sampling of a crown pillar returned 16.8 g/t gold over 2.4 m, including 50.7 g/t gold over 0.6 m (Columbia Zone). Based on the deposit model, previous drilling and widespread surface gold mineralization, Trifecta feels there is a high probability that Yuge hosts significant gold resources.

Story continues

All analyses were performed by ALS Minerals in Vancouver, British Columbia. All samples were routinely analyzed for gold by a 50 g fire assay followed by atomic absorption (Au-AA24 or Au-AA26) and 48 elements by inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ME-MS61).

Historical data cited in this press release is based on reports by Homestake Mining Company, Westamerica Enterprises and Extension Energy Inc. This data has not been independently verified by Trifecta but has been checked for internal consistency and against Nevada Bureau of Mines and U.S. Bureau of Mines public domain data.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Matthew R. Dumala, P.Eng., a geological engineer with Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in Yukon and Nevada. Initial drilling at its Yuge Gold Project, located in northern Nevada, has identified multiple broad zones of gold mineralization near historical high-grade mines. The Company's Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Richard Drechsler"

President and CEO

For further information concerning Trifecta or its various exploration projects please visit www.trifectagold.com or contact:

Corporate Information

Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Richard Drechsler

President and CEO

Tel: (604) 687-2522 ext. 262

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Trifecta Gold Ltd.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/696797/Trifecta-Gold-Drills-42-gt-Gold-over-1067-metres-at-the-Yuge-Gold-Project-Nevada



