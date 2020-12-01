Trier: At least two killed as car drives into pedestrians in Germany

(Independent)

At least two people have been killed, and 15 others seriously injured, after a car drove into a pedestrian zone in the southwestern German city of Trier, police said.

“We have arrested one person, one vehicle has been secured. Two people have died, according to preliminary indications. Please continue to avoid the downtown area,” police in Germany said on Twitter.

An eyewitness reportedly saw a dark grey Range Rover was driving at high speed and people had been thrown through the air, local media reports.

A German newspaper said that the city centre had been cordoned off as a result and helicopters were circling overhead. Police warned residents to avoid central Trier.

The city’s mayor rushed to the scene, and there will be a news conference shortly, the Trierischer Volksfreund paper said.

Mayor Wolfram Leibe told the SWR broadcaster that in addition to the two dead, 15 people had suffered serious injuries.

No details were immediately available on the cause of the crash, which took place on Tuesday, and police did not respond to local media’s requests for information.

Trier is about 200km west of Frankfurt, near the border with Luxembourg. The city of about 110,000 people is known for its Roman gate, the Porta Nigra, which is near the scene of the crash, and as the birthplace of Karl Marx.