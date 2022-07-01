We Tried Zara’s New Oud Perfume Collection — & It Smells Expensive

It's fair to say that the hype for Zara's perfume collection is just as buzzy as that around Byredo, Diptyque and Maison Francis Kurkdjian (the brand behind internet-famous Baccarat Rouge). Head to TikTok and you'll spot influencers confessing their love for a handful of fragrances in the affordable range, from Applejuice (said to be a dupe for Chance by Chanel) to the Cities collection (dreamed up by perfume legend Jo Malone).



You might already have a favourite but Zara has just unveiled yet another perfume collection set to take social media by storm. This time, it's oud.





What is oud in perfume?





Often referred to as 'liquid gold', oud is one of the most expensive and sought-after ingredients in the fragrance industry. Derived from the resin in the agarwood tree (usually found in India and southeast Asia), oud is an oil with a rich history.



Mona Kattan, founder of fragrance brand Kayali, mentions that there are references in Chinese history of oud being extracted for incense in the third century. She says it is especially popular in Middle Eastern countries such as Dubai, where you might spot dedicated oud fragrance shops. Brands like Tom Ford, Elie Saab and Christian Dior among others have all unveiled perfumes infused with oud.





What is Zara's oud perfume collection like?





Zara's new four-strong collection takes inspiration from this opulent ingredient. You'll find Bohemian Oud (black pepper, leather and oud), Hipster Oud (orange blossom, red roses and oud), Endless Oud (bergamot, floral notes and oud) and lastly Perpetual Oud (pear, musk and oud). Everything sounds delectable and at £19.99 for 80ml, the price tag is much lower than most luxury oud fragrances.



So how do Zara's oud perfumes compare to the affordable fragrances that everyone already knows and loves? And is oud something you can wear every day or is it more of an occasion scent?



Ahead, R29 staffers put all four perfumes to the test. Here are their unfiltered thoughts.



Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

Story continues

Jacqueline Kilikita, senior beauty editor



Perfume: Perpetual Oud



"Perpetual Oud is laced with pear, spicy pepper, red roses and patchouli. Combined with expensive-smelling, woody oud, the latter two floral notes make it one of the richest fragrances in the collection. I have to admit that at first spritz it's tooth-achingly sweet. But the spicy pepper is activated on contact with warm skin, making it feel equal parts luxurious and comforting. One or two sprays is enough to make an impact (I got whiffs of it for hours on end) but as it's so strong, it's going to be an acquired taste. I prefer more of a salty scent (think Floral Street's Arizona Bloom or Le Labo's Baie) but I think this makes for a long-lasting occasion perfume."



Zara Perpetual Oud 80ml, $, available at Zara

Susan Devaney, acting managing editor



Perfume: Hipster Oud



"One spritz of Hipster Oud and I was transported back to life in the Middle East. Having lived there for over two years in my 20s, it's an aroma – along with strawberry-scented smoking shishas, burning incense and cooking shawarmas – that I will always associate with a life I once fully enjoyed on foreign soil. Like the constant rising heat of the continent, oud is a warming scent. Due to its strong smell, many wear it in the Middle East to mask the smell of sweat under the very hot sun (well, that's the story I was told while living there). Zara's iteration, with delicate notes of rose and lily of the valley, make it quite sugary sweet but still strong. Hours after my one and only wrist spritz, I can still smell it on me. While it's lighter and fresher than a traditional oud, it's still too heavy for me. I couldn't be converted while surrounded by the scent years ago so there's no changing my mind now."



Zara Hipster Oud 80ml, $, available at Zara

Maybelle Morgan, entertainment editor & acting operations manager



Perfume: Endless Oud



"For my fragrance of choice I love something deep and musky, the way smoke lingers in your clothing long after a summer barbecue. I had never heard of oud before and was surprised when doing a cheeky Google to learn that it's one of the most expensive perfume ingredients known to the human nose. Funnily enough, that's actually one of the first things that sprang to mind with Endless Oud – it smells expensive.



The floral notes of the orange blossom are heady and hypnotic (not powdery and sickening in the way lower budget floral scents tend to be) and the accompanying warm amber tones complement it perfectly, making it a sensual perfume. I'm envisioning wearing this on one of those unbearably hot days where scorching heat visibly rises from the pavement and all you can hear is the sound of clinking glasses and summer is in full swing."



Zara Endless Oud 80ml, $, available at Zara

Esther Newman, affiliate writer



Perfume: Bohemian Oud



"As a spicy fragrance lover I was excited to try Bohemian Oud, especially when it costs only £19.99, as opposed to my everyday spicy fave (Thin Wild Mercury, Laurel Canyon 1966, a hefty £136 per bottle). Is this the budget-friendly, high street dupe I've been dreaming of? Upon first spritz, Bohemian Oud is sweeter than I usually like, its notes of vanilla and cocoa fighting for my attention. As the day wears on, though, this simmers down into something far more palatable and wearable.



The base notes of spicy black pepper, leather and incense come out to play, making this strong stuff. Just one spritz is enough for me (any more and I think I'll get a headache). Unfortunately, it doesn’t really go anywhere else, remaining a one-note wonder: a heady sweet, spicy mix. Day to day I think I'll be sticking to my Laurel Canyon, which, cost aside, keeps me on my toes. It mixes sweet and spicy notes with fresh, fruity tangs of sweet orange and grapefruit. For holidays, Bohemian Oud makes a play as a cheap and cheerful alternative."



Zara Bohemian Oud 80ml, $, available at Zara

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

I Tried “Perfume Regression” To Feel Good Again

The Story Behind TikTok's Most Popular Perfume

Summer's Hottest Perfume Trend Is...Savoury