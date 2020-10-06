We Tried It: A Virtually Directed Newborn Photo Shoot

Sara Kalish Photography

By the time I gave birth to my son Rio in June, three months into the pandemic, I was a pro at finding silver linings. No in-person baby shower? I'm not really a shower person anyway! No showing off my bump in cute maternity clothes? Maternity leggings for the entirety of my WFH third trimester! No visitors at the hospital? More time to bond as a family of three and no need to brush my hair! Friends and family can't hold him and my parents haven't met him? Hmm, having a hard time finding that silver lining [sob]. But for the most part, I've been able to focus on what I have and not what I'm missing.

And then I came across someone's throwback professional newborn photos in my Instagram feed and I surprised myself by getting emotional and thinking, I must have that.

A newborn photo shoot is very Before Times. Close physical contact indoors with a stranger for an extended period of time? There was just no way. I felt weepy and frustrated. (Now, before I go any further, I want to acknowledge that I'm incredibly fortunate and this is not, by any stretch, a real problem. But see: that whole “not seeing friends or family thing.” Weepy and frustrated were unavoidable.)

After digging around, a friend told me about a veteran professional baby photographer named Sara Kalish who had pivoted and was doing virtually directed newborn shoots. As in, she tells you what to do over FaceTime, you do it, and somehow you end up with amazing photos. Of course, I'm oversimplifying. Here's what it was really like.

Once we booked her, Sara sent my husband Kris and me a prop list: two phones, one to FaceTime with and one to shoot with. The White Noise app set to the brown noise setting (unfortunate name, very nap-inducing sound). A tripod, an area with natural light, a light-colored blanket to use as the background, a bunch of pillows and rolled towels, and one (hopefully) very drowsy and compliant newborn? We sent her photos of various places in the apartment and three blanket options. We decided on the bed in our room and a cream cashmere throw ("You're sure you don't mind it getting ruined?" she confirmed a few times). Oh yeah, and we needed heat. That helps get the baby sleepy, pliable, and willing – and it works best when the baby is younger than two weeks, so we really would miss out if we waited.

