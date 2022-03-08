We tried 'Huel,' the vegan meal replacement that's all over TikTok right now

Is Huel really an upgrade over our regular, everyday lunches?

The vegan meal replacement has developed quite a reputation on the internet in recent months, largely thanks to a series of viral TikToks featuring the company’s products.

But what is this stuff, really? Huel makes all kinds of products — including shakes, protein powders and energy bars — but perhaps most notably, the company makes full-on meals that come dried, powdered and in a giant bag.

It sounds like something out of a sci-fi movie, but it’s the real deal. Huel’s vegan “Hot & Savory” meals take just 5 minutes to prepare and are jam-packed with vitamins, protein, fiber and healthy fats. Making one of these lunches is as easy as pouring hot water into a bowl.

We’ve tried plenty of vegan substitutes on this show, but this is on a new level entirely. So, to see if Huel can really replace our regular lunches, we ordered three of the most popular flavors and rated them.

Watch the video above to see what happened, or keep reading below:

Ranking 3 Huel Hot & Savory flavors

Thai Green Curry : This is Huel’s most popular flavor; however, we found it pretty bland and disappointing. There’s a nice spice here, but it doesn’t actually taste like much, and the texture is a little coarse, despite heating it up with the suggested amount of hot water. Our score: 3/10.

Mexican Chili : This one has some real flavor to it. The beans and vegetables really taste like their fresh, store-bought counterparts and the spice here makes a big difference. Still, it doesn’t taste much better than a freezer aisle meal. Our score: 5/10.

Mac and Cheese: This was far and away the best flavor we tasted. It has the full texture and creaminess of homemade mac and cheese, and there’s a little sweetness coming from the tomatoes, too. It’s not as good as Kraft Easy Mac, but it is a lot more nutritious. Our score: 7/10.

So there you have it. Overall, our feelings on Huel were a little shrug emoji, but it is hard to ignore the convenience. All of these meals are loaded with healthy carbs, fats and proteins and they’re great for vegans looking to make things easy at lunch. Still, the flavor and texture leave a little to be desired.

