I Tried the Ultra Flattering Leggings Hollywood Loves, and My Butt Has Never Looked Better

I really never thought that I would call myself a leggings person. In high school, I wouldn’t even wear lounge-y sweats during our school’s spirit week, and it became a joke among my friends if I even owned anything other than “fancy clothing.” I did. I just didn’t wear them outside of the house.

Eight years later, and I’m currently living in leggings — let’s be honest, we all probably are right now given the circumstances. But before March, I didn’t really own a pair I felt good about wearing at home and for a quick grocery run. That is, until I finally caved and decided to get a pair of Spanx’s famous, celeb-loved Booty Boost Leggings, which are currently on sale for Cyber Monday FYI. With practically every A-lister aboard the Booty Boost train, I just had to see what they were all about.

I came across them often in my writing. Jennifer Garner wore the iconic Spanx leggings one day. Kourtney Karadshian the next, and then Reese Witherspoon. Were these magic leggings? I couldn’t have known it back then, but now I do: They are magic, indeed.

There was clearly a draw about them — so many celebs wouldn't just wear them for no reason. They promise to give you your best butt yet, which is obviously one huge plus. I’ve worn a couple of other leggings that weren’t the best for my behind, so that fact these were said to lift (zero squats required) and compress was a major selling point. The minute I put them on, I saw the butt-lifting magic with my own eyes. The sculpting performance fabric really did its work — it felt durable and shaping and appeared to be cellulite-proof, but I didn’t feel constricted or confined, and that’s all thanks to the legging’s four-way stretch material that ensures they're comfy enough to wear all day long.

I was already in love. But the fact that the Booty Boost Leggings had an anti-camel-toe design and didn’t show any sweat marks after an hours-long bike ride (yes, I really put them to the test) was just the cherry on top. They also land high on the waist to keep muffin tops at bay and have a super sleek design, which I really appreciate because I can dress them up without much hassle. Sports bra in the morning, cropped sweater for brunch.

I didn’t think I would ever say that I’m a leggings person, but it’s 2020 and truly anything is possible. And I guess the saying is true: When you find the right one, you just know. In fact, I’m scooping up another pair of the Booty Boost Leggings while they’re on rare sale because why not?