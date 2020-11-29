I Tried the Ultra Flattering Leggings Hollywood Loves, and My Butt Has Never Looked Better

Eva Thomas
·3 min read

Jeremy Moeller / Getty Images

I really never thought that I would call myself a leggings person. In high school, I wouldn’t even wear lounge-y sweats during our school’s spirit week, and it became a joke among my friends if I even owned anything other than “fancy clothing.” I did. I just didn’t wear them outside of the house.

Eight years later, and I’m currently living in leggings — let’s be honest, we all probably are right now given the circumstances. But before March, I didn’t really own a pair I felt good about wearing at home and for a quick grocery run. That is, until I finally caved and decided to get a pair of Spanx’s famous, celeb-loved Booty Boost Leggings, which are currently on sale for Cyber Monday FYI. With practically every A-lister aboard the Booty Boost train, I just had to see what they were all about.

Spanx Booty Boost Active Leggings

Courtesy

Shop now: $78 (Originally $98); spanx.com

I came across them often in my writing. Jennifer Garner wore the iconic Spanx leggings one day. Kourtney Karadshian the next, and then Reese Witherspoon. Were these magic leggings? I couldn’t have known it back then, but now I do: They are magic, indeed.

There was clearly a draw about them — so many celebs wouldn't just wear them for no reason. They promise to give you your best butt yet, which is obviously one huge plus. I’ve worn a couple of other leggings that weren’t the best for my behind, so that fact these were said to lift (zero squats required) and compress was a major selling point. The minute I put them on, I saw the butt-lifting magic with my own eyes. The sculpting performance fabric really did its work — it felt durable and shaping and appeared to be cellulite-proof, but I didn’t feel constricted or confined, and that’s all thanks to the legging’s four-way stretch material that ensures they're comfy enough to wear all day long.

I was already in love. But the fact that the Booty Boost Leggings had an anti-camel-toe design and didn’t show any sweat marks after an hours-long bike ride (yes, I really put them to the test) was just the cherry on top. They also land high on the waist to keep muffin tops at bay and have a super sleek design, which I really appreciate because I can dress them up without much hassle. Sports bra in the morning, cropped sweater for brunch.

I didn’t think I would ever say that I’m a leggings person, but it’s 2020 and truly anything is possible. And I guess the saying is true: When you find the right one, you just know. In fact, I’m scooping up another pair of the Booty Boost Leggings while they’re on rare sale because why not?

Latest Stories