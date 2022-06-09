​​I Tried the Tinted Balm That Makes Shoppers' Skin Look "15 Years Younger"

Rachel Nussbaum
·3 min read
Getty Images

It takes a lot of confidence to dub something a "miracle," but after helming two companies and publishing nine (!) books on the beauty industry, Bobbi Brown's earned it. The Miracle Balm is one of the centerpieces of her new brand, Jones Road, and after thoroughly testing a few shades of the creation, I have to hand it to her: If you're after an easy, pretty touch of color, it doesn't get simpler.

Wherever you look in the beauty industry right now, you'll find balms on balms on balms. The phenomenon started with the infamous KVD Good Apple Foundation Balm, and it's picked up steam ever since. But where the Good Apple offers an incredibly thick layer of pigment, the Jones Road Miracle Balm heads to the other end of the spectrum; it's a moisturizer that meets sheer makeup thanks to a base of castor oil, triglycerides, coconut-derived emollients, and jojoba, argan, and sea buckthorn oils.

Helen Mirren notably swears by castor oil for her hair, skin, and nails, and shoppers in their 40s, through 60s are just as impressed by the Miracle Balm's formula. As one 66-year-old wrote on Credo Beauty's website, "Yes, it's a miracle." Their skin was "showing its age" via some chronic dullness, but using the product over their tinted moisturizer made them look "15 years younger."

Jones Road Miracle Balm
Jones Road Miracle Balm

Courtesy

Shop now: $38; credobeauty.com

More fans seconded the finding: A user over 55 years old said it "wakes up an aging face" and leaves their skin feeling "younger, brighter, and happier." And another customer over 65 called it great for mature skin, since the light wash of color doesn't settle into fine lines and feels uber-comfortable to wear.

The key to the product is "breaking the seal," as the brand explains — you have to push your finger through the top layer of the balm to reach its pigment, which is unusual, but very satisfying, especially if you have pent-up anger from the news. Once you pierce the top, you're home free; a few finger dabs impart a dewy glaze of color on lips and cheeks.

I've tried five of the brand's seven shades, and "magic hour" and "flushed" are especially life-giving for my pale skin. The former is a light bronze with micro-fine shimmer that looks beautiful on cheekbones, while the latter is a peppy, brightening veil of pink (honorable mention goes to "tawny," especially if you want to dabble in the TikTok-viral sunburn blush trend).

As far as cons, my main note is that the white packaging shows every smudge of color left on my fingers when I close the tub, and the formula is so hydrating, I'm not sure how it would play for people who veer oily (some people find it a bit sticky). But as a last commenter with combination skin in their mid-40s wrote, they've found that the "unique, glowy" blush improved their skin, and now, they can't stop buying new colors of it.

If you'd like to try it for yourself, get the Jones Road Miracle Balm at Credo for $38.

