We Tried and Tested These 19 Products, And It Turned Out They *Actually* Work

If you’ve ever been let down, or even ‘catfished’, by something you’ve bought online then you’ll know the feeling of a cleaning product not quite leaving the shine you expected it to, or an eye cream that left you wondering what it even did.

Therefore, we decided to put these products to the test to see whether they really work as they claim online.

Spoiler alert: They did – check our reviews below...

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

They're long enough to double up as a gym top IMO, and I love their breathable (and pretty) cross-strap backs. Crucially, the support these give me is something else – I honestly think I've missed fewer classes since buying these cute and comfy options. Also, let's pretend this sweaty-haired, loo-heavy photo is because I'm being authentic and not because I forgot to take a pic until after my class, thanks.

They come in sizes XS-XXL, and have eight colour combos. I find they're true to size.

£17.60 for two at Amazon

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

Mould is a pretty common home problem in the UK, and our flat is no exception. Leave this foaming spray on any affected areas for up to half an hour and then wipe it away to reveal a mildew-free surface underneath.

£5.75 at Amazon

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

I've always wanted a heated air rack (if I have to lift one more still-damp pair of jeans from my current clothes horse three days after I've put them there, I'll scream), but it was hard to find one for less than around a hundred quid. Thankfully, this highly-rated option is under £80 and works brilliantly – it's cut my clothes' drying time by about a third, and it can hold loads of laundry too.

£79.80 at Amazon

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

Because its clip can be fitted to your exact nose, it won't let in a single ray of light (super useful on those bright mornings).

£5.03 at Amazon

Amazon

They're designed to contour to the curves of your neck *exactly*, so it's no wonder I've noticed my back loosening up a little after using these. Ergonomic design aside, they're the comfiest options I've ever tried – I reckon I get to sleep about five minutes after laying my head on one of these. That might be due to its 100% cotton material and hypoallergenic filling, or maybe I'm just resting easy knowing I can chuck these in the washing machine every time they get a little grubby.

£52.27 for four at Amazon

Amazon

Okay, okay, last bed recommendation. I can't get over how *expensive* these sheets look and feel (think zero static, unbelievable softness, and complete shrink resistance after washing). It makes sense, I suppose – they're made from 100% cotton that's been enzyme-washed, which is machine-washable and incredibly pretty. It comes in sizes single, king, and super king too.

£41.64 for a double set at Amazon

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

I bought this because I'd seen a friend of mine rave about it on Twitter – two weeks in, I'm so glad I fell for the hype. I put a tiny amount under each eye at night before my moisturiser, and I've already noticed that my lines have softened and my skin has plumped (the dream, TBH).

£10.89 at Amazon

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

I share a flat with a few other people, so our shower sees some pretty heavy action. I wasn't sure that this formula would actually deliver on its promise to protect my unit from smudges and limescale build-up, but having applied it myself I now *completely* understand the rave reviews. I just had to clean my surfaces before applying the protective solution twice and then buffing it with a cloth. It's kept our shower muck-free for weeks now, and my taps no longer accumulate soap stains and finger marks the second I finish cleaning them.

£10.82 at Amazon

Valeza Bakolli / BuzzFeed

As someone who has never had nail polish stay on my nails for more than about 12 hours without it chipping or flaking before, I was more than a little suspicious about the claims this topcoat makes. It promises to make your nail polish last longer without any chips by working through the nail varnish and bonding it to your nail beds, ensuring that it doesn't budge, yellow, or chip. I thought I'd try it out seeing as it had gotten such rave reviews, and like literally thousands of other customers, I was surprised by how well it actually worked.

£5.45 at Amazon

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

Spray some of its enzyme-packed formula onto any affected surfaces and a thick foam will come out. Then watch it work its limescale-destroying magic, even in the hardest-to-reach nooks and crannies, for five minutes at most.

£3.50 at Amazon

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

This stick has gotten some rave reviews, so I was pretty keen to give it a go myself. I look at screens all day long, which is basically a two-step recipe for headaches, and I've been really impressed by how well it works. It's also easy to apply, I just run it over my forehead and wait for two minutes or so for its soothing formula to get to work. It's ideal if, like me, you're not a fan of taking painkillers every time you feel some tension in your forehead (and unlike with regular medication, you can reuse this product as many times as you want to).

£3.37 at Amazon

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

Ever since my dermatologist recommended CeraVe's hydrating cleanser for my dry, acne-prone skin, I've been addicted to its ceramide-packed, barrier-rebuilding formula. It's helped to heal dehydrated, almost-flaky skin while also banishing my ever-present spots, so I understand why my derm insisted that there's really no point buying anything pricier – when in comes to cleansers, the simpler, the better.

£9.27 at Amazon

Xavier Singh / BuzzFeed

It contains special molecules that prevent condensation from building up on your glasses, and it can be reused up to 700 times too. It's perfect for these chilly mornings.

£8.99 for three at Amazon

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

If (like me) you've got long, fine, or unruly hair, it can be really hard to find a product that makes your tresses look truly smooth – so you can imagine how happy I was to find my ride-or-die solution for under four Great British pounds. Simply spray it onto your ends before heat-styling your hair for a glossy, smooth, and frizz-free finish.

£3.11 at Amazon

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

They're made from durable and lightweight copper which is formed into rows of tiny combs. They can pick up everything from fine hairs to dust, no wonder pet owners swear by 'em.

£11.99 at Amazon

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

It's brought my already-dry lips back from the verge of a mid-cold draught, which isn't surprising considering its rave reviews. Customers say it's helped their lips through intense stressors, like surgery and skin conditions (fine, I guess my sniffle isn't the toughest dilemma this intensive product is designed to tackle).

£6.19 at Amazon

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

I just popped this descaler in and continued to use the appliance as normal while it worked its magic (so low-hassle). Mineral deposits will collect in between its mesh wires rather than building up in your kettle. I can remove and rinse it quickly and easily whenever I need to, which is much easier than cleaning built-up mineral deposits from my most-used kitchen appliance.

£2.29 at Amazon

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

I wear makeup almost every day, which is why I kept putting off buying reusable cotton rounds – surely even a pack of thirty would run out before my lazy self managed to machine-wash the used ones, right? Wrong, of course – I use one or two of these a night, so I only need to remember to wash them about every fortnight. They're made from sustainable bamboo, come with a handy wash bag that keeps them all together in your machine, and have lasted reviewers for ages.

£8.95 for 30 rounds at Amazon

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

Looking for a low-hassle way to keep your sink's water flowing freely? These sticks are packed full of enzymes that break down the gunk and grease in your drains as they dissolve. All you'll have to do is put 'em in and leave them to get to work.

£7.74 for 12 at Amazon

