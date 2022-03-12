I Tried Supergoop's New SPF Face Lotion That Promises to Be White Cast-Free — Here's How It Went

Supergoop New Cooling SPF Lotion Review

If the mismatched skin tone of face and body doesn't give away the fact that I never forgo sun protection, the extensive lineup of SPF-infused creams, lotions, and moisturizers sitting on my bathroom countertop will. Many of the products in said SPF collection belong to what's become a go-to sunscreen brand for many (myself included): Supergoop. The brand has taken something as unsexy as SPF and made it an anticipated part of my beauty routine. It is, after all, responsible for holy grail products like the Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 and its glow-inducing sister, Glowscreen SPF 40.

But my foray into SPF obsession was not straightforward. I tried plenty of options but struggled to land on a winning sunscreen formula that didn't dry out my already-parched skin, leave behind a white cast, or feel chalky under makeup — until I discovered Supergoop. So when I got word that the brand behind my favorites was launching yet another sun protection product, the Every Single Face Watery Lotion with SPF 50, I knew I had to give it a shot.

The face sunscreen is exactly what it sounds: a liquidy lotion formulated for all skin types, tones, and routines. Supergoop was kind enough to send me the product to test ahead of the launch, and after using it every day for over a week, I can safely say it's earned a permanent spot in my bathroom next to its fellow yellow-capped friends.

Formula-wise, the brand touts the product as being universal, meaning it'll go on white cast-free regardless of your skin tone; I can attest this is true, at least in my experience. The sunscreen moisturizer won't feel greasy or dry out your skin — no matter if it's oily or dry — and it should fit in with your skincare routine seamlessly, whether you're a heavy makeup wearer or prefer a minimal look.

As someone with dry skin who wears a moderate amount of makeup, the product works perfectly as part of my daily regimen. I love that it goes on completely transparent, and thanks to the super light texture, it dries quickly; this also allows me to layer on my other skin and makeup products right after without getting that dreaded heavy, cakey feeling on my face. Another bonus: It feels cooling upon application, which I find extra refreshing on groggy mornings.

Beyond providing sun protection, the formula is also built to shield against a spectrum of skin aggressors, including blue light and pollution. This is all thanks to a unique blend of cress sprout extract (which may help strengthen the skin's moisture barrier) and antioxidant-rich wild butterfly ginger root extract. My only caveat with this product is its potent alcohol smell upon application, but thankfully, the scent doesn't linger once the formula is blended into the skin.

As far as packaging goes, the Every Single Face Lotion comes housed in a circular bottle with a rotative cap. Despite having a watery consistency (hence the name), you still have to squeeze out the product — which I appreciate, as other loose formulas, in my experience, tend to drip when you flip the bottle upside down. The bottle itself is no bigger than your standard powder compact, making it easy to throw in your purse for easy, on-the-go reapplication (which, as a side note, should be every two hours).

Overall, it brings back the simplicity of SPF-based moisturizers without the notoriously frustrating attributes of traditional sunscreens (like a heavy, sticky texture or a chalky white cast). As a SPF fanatic, I can confidently say that Supergoop's latest addition to its skin-friendly lineup has earned my seal of approval.

