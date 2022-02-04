I Tried Spanx's Best-Selling Thong, and It's the Most Comfortable One I've Ever Worn

Spanx Under Statements Thong

spanx.com

The sign of a good thong is forgetting you have it on. It should stay put, remain invisible (even when you're wearing tight-fitting leggings), and feel like nothing at all. That's what you'll get from Spanx's best-selling Under Statements Thong.

The shapewear brand sent me a pair to test out a few years ago, and it's remained my favorite underwear for all sorts of activities, especially running, sleeping, and traveling—three things that demand the highest quality of undergarments. If I could have a drawer full of these thongs on constant rotation, I would. Their $20 price tag is the main reason I buy them in moderation.

Spanx Under Statements Thong

spanx.com

To buy: $20; spanx.com.

I love them because they achieve what so many thongs before them didn't. First and foremost, they fit true to size and can safely go straight in the washer and dryer after use (no delicate cycle needed). They also stay exactly where they belong, no matter how long my running stride gets, how twisted up my legs become in hot yoga, or how long I fidget in a plane seat on a cross-country flight. What's more, they're totally seamless (Spanx even uses laser-cutting on the edges, according to the product description), so there's never fear of a visible panty line.

As far as comfort is concerned, the thongs pass the forget-you're-wearing-underwear test. They're more breathable than most thanks to the fabric that's fully perforated, save for an extra piece of cotton lining on the gusset (the little pocket area that sits in the crotch). And since the material incorporates moisture-wicking technology, they dry quickly and are truly great to wear during sweaty workouts. I stand by this underwear so much that I'm planning on wearing a pair during my next half-marathon, because I know it won't cause me any issues.

The panties come in four solid neutral colors, as well as a variety of colorful patterns. There are animal prints, graphic designs, and floral options. All of the styles come in sizes XS to 3X, though some are sold out in certain sizes (it seems I'm not the only one who's fallen for these comfortable thongs). Grab a pair for $20 to see for yourself, because if you'll be wearing these as often as I do, they're totally worth the splurge.

Story continues

Spanx Under Statements Thong

spanx.com

To buy: $20; spanx.com.