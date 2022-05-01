'I Tried To Push Away': 2nd Woman Publicly Accuses Nebraska Candidate Of Groping

Mary Papenfuss
·3 min read

A second woman has publicly accused Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster of groping her, and is allowing her name to be used.

Herbster, a Republican, allegedly groped eight women from 2017 to this year, the Nebraska Examiner reported earlier this month.

Republican State Sen. Julie Slama was the first of them to publicly reveal her identity. She described the alleged “sexual assault” at a Republican dinner in 2019 as “one of the most traumatizing things I’ve ever been through.”

On Saturday Elizabeth Todsen, a former Nebraska legislative assistant, told the Examiner that she was groped by Herbster at the same dinner.

When the Republican mega donor greeted the people at Todsen’s table, she said Herbster’s “hand went to my butt. It was a grab. At that point, I tried to push away, but I couldn’t. It was like he knew that I couldn’t say anything,” she recounted to the newspaper.

Todsen said she sat there, stunned, grappling with the fact of what had happened. “All I could think about [was] ... ‘How do you support this man?’” she said.

“For years I have struggled with an experience I had with Charles W. Herbster,” Todsen said in a statement provided by her attorney to other media..

“This decision to come forward with my story has been extremely difficult due to my fear of repercussions from Charles W. Herbster, a powerful voice in Nebraska politics. But after thinking about this for years now, I know that it is time that Nebraskans know about the horrible actions,” she added.

Herbster, a corporate CEO with no political experience who has been endorsed by Donald Trump, has denied all the claims, insisting they’re part of a smear campaign to keep him out of elective office.

“We are going to stick by our statement that Charles 100% denies these allegations,” Herbster’s campaign spokeswoman, Emily Novotny, told the Examiner, referring to Todsen.

Herbster has sued Slama for defamation; she has countersued for sexual battery. An aide said Herbster also plans to sue Todsen and anyone else who comes forward.

Todsen has hailed Slama’s courage for speaking out, and called her a role model for other women in similar situations.

Slama hailed Todsen’s decision to come forward.

“I am so grateful for Elizabeth’s bravery in coming forward, even in the face of unimaginable threats and pressure from Charles Herbster and his supporters to remain silent,” Slama said. “Charles Herbster is a predator, and I stand with all of his victims, known and unknown.”

All 13 female state senators in the Nebraska legislature, including five Republicans, issued a statement earlier this month condemning the “highly credible, corroborated allegations.

“Sexual assault is despicable and damaging,” the senators said. “This is not a question of politics — it is an issue of character and basic human decency.”

Herbster’s actions “make him unfit to serve,” the statement concluded.

Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Women doctors are bearing the hidden cost of a medical career — infertility

    “I would love to be a surgeon, but I worry about not being able to have the family I always wanted.”

  • Placer County dog kennels are ‘overflowing.’ Incentives are offered to ease crowding

    “We’re facing a number of simultaneous challenges that are making it difficult to get dogs out the door and into homes.”

  • IHIT identifies Maple Ridge shooting victim, asks for public information

    Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C. on Thursday as Maple Ridge resident Arthur Aaron Joseph Comeau. Police were called to the 21300 block of Carlton Street around 2 p.m. PT Thursday after multiple reports of shots being fired, according to a statement. Officers arrived to find one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, despite the efforts of emergency responders. Comeau, 41, was known to police, but it is still unknown if h

  • A Democratic lawmaker warned Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about possible violence ahead of January 6 and to 'dress down' because she is a 'very recognizable target': book

    "Wear sneakers, dress down — don't look like you," Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA officer, told Ocasio-Cortez, according to a new book.

  • Oath Keepers Member Cries As He Pleads Guilty In Jan. 6 Plot

    Brian Ulrich, 44, is the second member of the far-right gang to plead guilty to a seditious conspiracy charge in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

  • 'Homophobic' first-class passenger who was refused an alcoholic drink struck a flight attendant with a cabin phone, says criminal complaint

    Christopher Alexander Morgan is accused of hurling homophobic abuse and assaulting a Delta Air Lines flight attendant, per a criminal complaint.

  • Bill Murray Speaks Out On ‘Being Mortal’ Production Suspension: “I Did Something I Thought Was Funny, And It Wasn’t Taken That Way”

    Actor Bill Murray has spoken for the first time about his role in the production suspension of the film Being Mortal after a complaint was lodged against him. Murray has been silent following the news that production was suspended on Searchlight’s Being Mortal. Insiders add that Aziz Ansari — who is starring, writing, and making his […]

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Former Toronto FC fan favourite Nick Hagglund returns to BMO Field with FC Cincinnati

    TORONTO — A fan favourite during his days with Toronto FC, defender Nick Hagglund returns to BMO Field on Saturday with FC Cincinnati. Traded to expansion Cincinnati in January 2019 after five seasons with Toronto, Hagglund now ranks as Cincinnati's leader in minutes played (4,699 in the regular season) and all-time appearances (63). He ranks second in starts (51). And while he has been on the bench in Toronto since leaving, the 29-year-old Cincinnati native has yet to play for the visiting team

  • NHL playoff picture: Lots at stake on final night of regular season

    Only two playoff matchups have been locked in heading into the final night of the NHL regular season.

  • Scottie Barnes provides an update on his ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reveals how close his ankle is to 100 percent, what he's learned about the postseason and how often he is carrying a basketball around.

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group

  • Predators make the playoffs despite 5-4 OT loss to Flames

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Despite losing its third straight, Nashville clinched a wild-card spot thanks to Dallas’ shootout win over Vegas. Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary, winners of three straight. Dan Vladar made 19 saves. “What that game did for us, bringing us togethe

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Dynasties are cool but it's time for a new Stanley Cup story

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian explains why he doesn't want too see one last run for the Penguins, Sam says she doesn't have the stomach for a Tampa three-peat, and Omar makes the case against defensive Dallas.

  • Stanley Cup playoff preview: A look at some of the key storylines

    The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup inside the NHL's 2020 post-season bubble, then repeated last July following a pandemic-shortened campaign accented by one-and-done divisions based on geography. Despite some COVID-19 challenges, the league managed to pull off an 82-game schedule in 2021-22 and is now set to return to its usual playoff format. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the storylines with the league's second season primed to start Monday night: PRESIDENTS' TROPHY CURSE

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that