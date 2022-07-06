I Tried Our Place’s New Ovenware — & Am Now Star Baker

Ever since hitting the scene in 2019, Our Place has set the internet aflutter with its aesthetic, beautifully designed goods for elevating home cooking. In just three short years, it’s revolutionised the all-in-one pan, reimagined the iconic cast-iron skillet, and even collaborated with Selena Gomez. Now, it’s coming for your oven.

Meet Our Place’s latest launch: the Ovenware Set, a five-piece set of everything (truly, everything) you could ever need to bake, roast, and generally cook up a storm. As a proud owner (and lover) of the Always Pan, I had very high expectations for its foray into bakeware. The set is available in a variety of familiar colourways (the five shades match the original shades of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot), ranging from sandy beige to sage green. I went with Blue Salt, a muted light blue that instantly brightened up my apartment’s kitchen. Ahead, keep reading as I test-drive Our Place’s hottest new launch.

Our Place kindly gifted me a set to review, and I unboxed it probably within seconds. Not only were the pans absolutely gorgeous, but they were beautifully crafted and felt sturdy in my hands. The set consisted of three ceramic “bakers” (aka loaf pans) in three sizes, plus a sheet pan and a reusable, nontoxic silicone Oven Mat. As someone who both loves to consume and create baked goods, I was beyond excited to put them to use ASAP. I settled on a recipe for one of my favourite Japanese desserts, a matcha-infused castella. (Castella is a fluffy honey cake similar to pound cake.)

In my mind, I waited with anticipation as an imaginary Noel Fielding shouted, “On your marks, get set…bake!” and I got to work. (Is it any wonder that I’m also a massive Great British Bake Off fan?) After preheating my oven and mixing all my wet and dry ingredients, I lined the Side Bake pan — the medium one — with parchment paper and filled it up with batter. (The liner is optional, but it is helpful for preserving the coating and making for super-easy cleanup.)

After letting my oven do its thing, I took the pan out, rested it on the mat (which doubles as a grid to evenly space out balls of dough, BTW), and let my cake cool. From there, I flipped the pan upside down and carefully let the cake fall onto a board for slicing. To my delight, my pan looked like it was barely used — I’m hoping that with continued care, it’ll serve me for years to come.

At £165 for five pieces, the set is in line with the rest of Our Place’s offerings. It’s hardly a cheap thrill, but dare I say, it feels like a value given the fact that it has replaced all my previous bakeware in one fell swoop? What’s more, a brand-new coterie of cookware has reignited my love of baking like nothing else and has fully made me feel like the Star Baker of my home. I think Paul and Prue would be very, very proud, TBH.

