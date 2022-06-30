We Tried The Most Iconic Foods Inspired By 'Stranger Things'

Photo credit: Delish

We're beyond excited for part 2 of Stranger Things season 4. To get into the spirit, Team Delish traveled to the new Stranger Things: The Experience in Brooklyn. With locations in New York, San Francisco, and London, the hour-long immersive adventure transports visitors straight to Hawkins, Indiana.

As much as we loved fighting Demogorgons with Eleven and the gang, our favorite part was obviously the food! Once you finish the experience, you enter Mix-Tape, an '80s-themed area with some of the show's iconic locations. Guests can play vintage arcade games, sit in the Byers' living room, and snack on the character's favorite treats.

"There are so many memorable storylines, and we wanted to tie all of those into the food. They pay homage to the show that you can enjoy after going through the experience," says George Agbuya, general manager of Stranger Things: The Experience. We just had to try them all, and here are our favorites:

U.S.S. Butterscotch Sundae

Photo credit: Adrian Mueller

First we stopped by Ships Ahoy, where the team wore the same uniform worn by Steve Harrington and Robin Buckley. We tried the iconic U.S.S. Butterscotch—three scoops of ice cream topped with bananas, whipped cream, waffles, and plenty of butterscotch. This sundae is perfect for a hot summer day and transports you right to the Starcourt mall.

Chicken and Waffles

Photo credit: Adrian Mueller

You can also grab an order of chicken and waffles at Ships Ahoy. Each chicken tender is sandwiched between a crispy Eggo waffle and served with maple syrup and garlic aioli. We were initially skeptical about this salty-sweet pairing, but the combination is surprisingly amazing!

Dusty Buns

Photo credit: Delish

Stranger Things fans may think of Dusty Bun as just a cute pet name for Dustin Henderson, but at Mix-Tape, it's also a cinnamon roll. This Dusty Bun is smothered in icing and served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Surfer Boy Pizza

Photo credit: Adrian Mueller

Surfer Boy Pizza is featured throughout season 4, and now you can get a taste of the real thing at the Stranger Things: The Experience. Unfortunately, Argyle won't be there to serve up the pie, but the pizza is still super-fresh (minus the canned pineapple). It has the perfect sauce-to-cheese ratio and is even served in a nostalgic pizza box. Agbuya says they once sold over a thousand slices in one day!

Demogorgon Cocktail

Photo credit: Adrian Muller

If you need a drink to wash everything down, head to the Upside Bar for some cocktails inspired by the show. Our favorite is the Demogorgon, which Agbuya describes as "smoky-sweet version of an Old Fashioned with a twist." The drink is made with bourbon, maple syrup, and Angostura Bitters, but the main attraction is when the bartender uses a flavor blaster gun to blow a giant bubble. Then you puncture it with a stroopwafel and it releases citrus-scented smoke over the drink.

Want to try all of these iconic eats yourself? Head to Stranger Things: The Experience this summer for an exciting adventure. Also, make sure to tune in to part 2 of Stranger Things season 4, available on Netflix July 1.

