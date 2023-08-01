We tried the Miami Spice menus at these local restaurants. Here are highlights

  • 1/21

    We tried the Miami Spice menus at these local restaurants. Here are highlights

    Fiola
  • 2/21

    We tried the Miami Spice menus at these local restaurants. Here are highlights

    Glass and Vine
  • 3/21

    We tried the Miami Spice menus at these local restaurants. Here are highlights

    Sexy Fish
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/21

    We tried the Miami Spice menus at these local restaurants. Here are highlights

    Courtesy of LPM
  • 5/21

    We tried the Miami Spice menus at these local restaurants. Here are highlights

    Sydney Walsh/swalsh@miamiherald.com
  • 6/21

    We tried the Miami Spice menus at these local restaurants. Here are highlights

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 7/21

    We tried the Miami Spice menus at these local restaurants. Here are highlights

    Gio Gutierrez
  • 8/21

    We tried the Miami Spice menus at these local restaurants. Here are highlights

    Flor Gallery
  • 9/21

    We tried the Miami Spice menus at these local restaurants. Here are highlights

    The Louis Collection
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 10/21

    We tried the Miami Spice menus at these local restaurants. Here are highlights

  • 11/21

    We tried the Miami Spice menus at these local restaurants. Here are highlights

  • 12/21

    We tried the Miami Spice menus at these local restaurants. Here are highlights

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 13/21

    We tried the Miami Spice menus at these local restaurants. Here are highlights

    ANTONELLA RE
  • 14/21

    We tried the Miami Spice menus at these local restaurants. Here are highlights

  • 15/21

    We tried the Miami Spice menus at these local restaurants. Here are highlights

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 16/21

    We tried the Miami Spice menus at these local restaurants. Here are highlights

    Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants
  • 17/21

    We tried the Miami Spice menus at these local restaurants. Here are highlights

    Michael Stavaridis
  • 18/21

    We tried the Miami Spice menus at these local restaurants. Here are highlights

    The Dana Agency / Italica Midtown
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 19/21

    We tried the Miami Spice menus at these local restaurants. Here are highlights

  • 20/21

    We tried the Miami Spice menus at these local restaurants. Here are highlights

    Donna Irene Muccio/Courtesy of Groot Hospitality
  • 21/21

    We tried the Miami Spice menus at these local restaurants. Here are highlights

    World Red Eye / BÂOLI
Connie Ogle
·1 min read

The best part of the long, hot Miami summer is here.

Miami Spice, the annual promotion from the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, commences Aug. 1 and runs through Sept. 30 at more than 200 area restaurants.

Among the restaurants participating in 2023 are two Michelin-starred spots: Korean steakhouse Cote and Le Jardinier, which is offering a menu for the first time.

Lunch and brunch options have increased slightly this year to $30-$35, while dinner options cost $45 or $60, the same as last year.

Some restaurants are even offering “Signature Dining Experiences” that go beyond the basic prix fixe, three-course menus, such as Fiola, which is offering a pasta omakase experience for $95.

Not every restaurant offers all three meals, and Spice menus are likely to change over time. Dinner and lunch menus may have some similarities, but in general they’re different. Here are the restaurants we visited during Miami Spice previews and what it was like to eat at them. For a full list of participating restaurants visit www.miamitemptations.com.