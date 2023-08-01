We tried the Miami Spice menus at these local restaurants. Here are highlights

The best part of the long, hot Miami summer is here.

Miami Spice, the annual promotion from the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, commences Aug. 1 and runs through Sept. 30 at more than 200 area restaurants.

Among the restaurants participating in 2023 are two Michelin-starred spots: Korean steakhouse Cote and Le Jardinier, which is offering a menu for the first time.

Lunch and brunch options have increased slightly this year to $30-$35, while dinner options cost $45 or $60, the same as last year.

Some restaurants are even offering “Signature Dining Experiences” that go beyond the basic prix fixe, three-course menus, such as Fiola, which is offering a pasta omakase experience for $95.

Not every restaurant offers all three meals, and Spice menus are likely to change over time. Dinner and lunch menus may have some similarities, but in general they’re different. Here are the restaurants we visited during Miami Spice previews and what it was like to eat at them. For a full list of participating restaurants visit www.miamitemptations.com.