We tried the lowest-rated Pop-Tart flavors and crowned the worst one

In 1964, Kellogg’s introduced Pop-Tarts to the world as a portable, pre-cooked toaster pastry that could be easily handed out to children as their breakfast before school. The Pop-Tart is essentially a thin layer of icing sandwiched between two biscuit-like rectangles, with another layer of frosting on top.

Since its birth, dozens of different Pop-Tart flavors have hit the market — currently, there are 20 different flavors to choose from.

Now, we’re not going to rank the best Pop-Tart flavors because that has been done many times, and we all know the undisputed winner is frosted brown sugar cinnamon. Instead, we bravely took to the bottom of the totem pole and looked at the worst-rated flavors on Amazon Fresh to ultimately name the worst Pop-Tart of all time.

However, there is a caveat in our testing: We only examined frosted Pop-Tarts because everyone knows unfrosted will taste like cardboard no matter what the filling is.

Our lineup:

Frosted chocolate chip cookie dough, which one reviewer simply described as “trash.”

Frosted Froot Loops, a combination of breakfasts that someone said “doesn’t feel right.”

Frosted red velvet, which was dubbed by a Pop-Tart savant as a flavor that should’ve never been made.

Frosted confetti cupcake, which had some good reviews, but sounds disgusting.

Our grading:

There are two layers to Pop-Tart flavors — outside and inside frosting. The combination of the two can either be a travesty or perfection.

Mainly, we will judge whether the Pop-Tart lives up to its name — for example, does frosted red velvet actually taste like red velvet?

With this in mind, each Pop-Tart was graded on a scale of 1 to 5, 1 being terrible and ultimately the winner.

The results:

Frosted Froot Loops: I was so confused by the design on the frosting of the actual Pop-Tarts because the box made it seem like there were Froot Loop pieces baked inside. Instead, I got a print of this weird bow tie. Still, this does taste like Froot Loops — very accurate.

Score: 4/5

Frosted confetti cupcake: Where is the inside icing? This tasted gross but was tolerable, and gets points for genuinely tasting like a squished cupcake.

Score: 3/5

Frosted chocolate chip cookie dough: No offense, but I never want to eat this again. This was absolutely disgusting. It gets one point for actually having icing inside and another point for at least tasting like chocolate.

Score: 2/5

Frosted red velvet: This was undoubtedly the worst Pop-Tart I have ever eaten — even though I toasted it! This flavor only gets one point because I got a cool screenshot out of it.

Score: 1/5

The winner, aka the worst Pop-Tart flavor

Frosted red velvet is definitively the winner and by far the worst Pop-Tart flavor of all time. Congratulations to all involved in the creation of this monster.

