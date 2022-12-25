I tried Kim Kardashian and Rihanna's regular pasta orders at their favorite Italian restaurant, and the cheaper dishes blew me away

Kim Kardashian and Rihanna have the same favorite Italian restaurant. I tried their regular orders to who had the best taste in pasta. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards/Randy Brooks/AFP

I went to Giorgio Baldi, Kim Kardashian and Rihanna's favorite Italian restaurant in LA.

I tried Kardashian's favorite agnolotti pasta, and ordered all three of Rihanna's favorite pastas.

I loved all of Rihanna's pastas — spaghetti pomodoro, gnocchi, and ravioli — more than Kardashian's.

Kim Kardashian and Rihanna might not have a lot in common, but they do share a love for the same Italian restaurant.

Giorgio Baldi is right on the edge of the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles. FG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The reality TV star and Fenty beauty mogul are both huge fans of Giorgio Baldi, a family-owned restaurant right on the border of Santa Monica and the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles.

Kardashian has taken both Kanye West and Pete Davidson to the romantic A-list destination, while Rihanna's adoration for Giorgio Baldi's pasta is so famous that Drake once rapped about it ("Caterin' is from Giorgio Baldi's, Robyn's favorite").

Rihanna loves Giorgio Baldi so much, she's been spotted at the restaurant up to three times a week.

Rihanna is seen Giorgio Baldi on March 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Elena Baldi, Giorgio Baldi's daughter and the manager, told The New York Times in May that Rihanna has been coming to the restaurant since she was 18.

"I remember when she couldn't even drink," Baldi said.

Veteran celebrity photographer Cesar Peña made trips to Giorgio Baldi part of his routine so that he could get regular snaps of Rihanna.

"When I was in L.A., I knew I had to be there on a Sunday just after 5 o'clock," he told The Times.

Rihanna has also held multiple interviews there, and once told Rolling Stone she bought a home in the Pacific Palisades partly so she could be in the restaurant's delivery zone.

Kardashian and Rihanna's favorite Giorgio Baldi pastas are well-documented, so I decided to have a classic showdown.

Kardashian and Rihanna together in 2015. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Roc Nation

Kardashian has tweeted about her favorite Giorgio Baldi pasta, while Rihanna is known to get half-orders of the same three pastas every time she's at the restaurant.

But whose favorite would reign supreme? I decided to find out.

I went to Giorgio Baldi on a Friday night, surprised that the celebrity hotspot was more cozy than flashy.

My table at Giorgio Baldi. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

The restaurant is tucked away on a quiet street, just a few feet away from Will Rogers State Beach. There was no line snaking around the block (like you'll see at Catch LA), or even a glowing sign to make the perfect Instagram shot (a la Boa Steakhouse).

Giorgio Baldi's front facade is almost entirely covered by well-trimmed hedges, with a subtle "gb" written above the door. The backyard is lit up by fairy lights, but the tented patio and small dining room are shrouded in dim, romantic lighting. I felt like I had been whisked away to the Mediterranean Sea, rather than a spot beloved by the Hollywood elite.

Kardashian's favorite pasta — a $30 plate of homemade ravioli — was up first.

The $30 agnolotti is Kardashian's favorite. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Kardashian is a huge fan of Giorgio Baldi's agnolotti. The dish — which features ravioli stuffed with sweet white corn, plus a white truffle sauce drizzled on top — has been on the restaurant's menu since it first opened in 1990.

The reality TV queen has even defended the dish on Twitter, publicly declaring her love after a picture of the pasta — which she had shared on her Instagram story — went viral in 2020.

When the pasta arrived at our table, I thought the agnolotti looked far more elegant (and appetizing) than Kardashian's old photo. And the ravioli was nice and light. Although I couldn't really taste the corn, I loved the sauce. Baldi told The Times that her mother Roberta — Giorgio's widow — still comes in every day to prepare the pasta sauces, and the agnolotti definitely has that authentic, homemade flavor.

But I was surprised by how small the portion was. I counted 18 tiny raviolis on the plate — meaning each one cost almost $2. It felt more like an appetizer or part of a tasting menu, rather than a full-blown entrée.

Next up was one of Rihanna's favorite pastas, which also happens to be a ravioli.

The $23 ravioli con asparagi. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

You'd never catch Rihanna digging into Kardashian's favorite pasta. Marco, her waiter at the restaurant, told Rolling Stone that the songstress actually hates truffles.

But Rihanna still loves a good plate of ravioli, preferring they be stuffed with ricotta cheese. The only one I could find on Giorgio Baldi's menu was ravioli con asparagi, a $23 dish that also features asparagus sautéed in a butter sauce.

The ravioli were significantly bigger than the agnolotti, and the asparagus added a nice touch of color to the plate. But, as with Kardashian's dish, the portion was still much smaller than I expected. If I had gotten a half-order, as Rihanna usually does, there would've only been about six raviolis on the plate.

When it comes to the battle of raviolis, Rihanna's dish was my favorite.

I preferred Rihanna's favorite ravioli to Kardashian's choice. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

The asparagus gave a nice, fresh burst of flavor to the pasta that really helped it stand out compared to the subtle agnolotti. The asparagus was nicely cooked, and the ravioli and ricotta cheese were creamy and satisfying.

But we weren't done yet. Next up was Rihanna's gnocchi.

Giorgio Baldi's $23 homemade gnocchi. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Giorgio Baldi's $23 homemade gnocchi is served with a meat or Gorgonzola sauce.

I opted for the meat sauce, which looked deliciously thick when the plate arrived at our table with a generous sprinkle of parmesan (which, by the way, Rihanna also loves).

I'm not one to usually order gnocchi when I get Italian, often opting for some tagliatelle or pappardelle instead, so I was surprised by how much I enjoyed this dish. The gnocchi was perfectly cooked, tasting like soft fluffy pillows instead of sad gummy bears. And the meat sauce was savory and comforting, but still light enough not to overpower the pasta.

But my absolute favorite was Rihanna's order of spaghetti pomodoro.

Rihanna's favorite spaghetti pomodoro isn't on the menu, but you can still order it. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

The spaghetti pomodoro with basil is not currently on Giorgio Baldi's menu, but they were happy to make the dish when I requested it. And I'm so glad I did.

Compared to the ravioli dishes, the spaghetti is about double the portion size. My boyfriend and I cheered when the heaping plate of pasta appeared at our table.

And we didn't just love the spaghetti pomodoro because there was plenty of it. The dish had so much depth of flavor, and the sauce — which had a light sweetness to it — paired perfectly with the delicious spaghetti.

"This is maybe the best red sauce I've ever had," my boyfriend said after taking his first few bites.

When it comes to the great pasta showdown, the competition wasn't even close — Rihanna's favorites won by a mile.

I loved Rihanna's favorite pasta dishes. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

In my final ranking of all four pastas, the spaghetti pomodoro came out on top, followed by the gnocchi, ravioli con asparagi, and, finally, Kardashian's agnolotti.

All four pasta dishes were delicious, but the spaghetti pomodoro and gnocchi's flavors really stood out to me. I'd happily go back to Giorgio Baldi and order them again. Sorry, Kim, you'll get 'em next time!

And as for our winner Rihanna, take a bow.

Read the original article on Insider