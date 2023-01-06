I tried Hailey Bieber's makeup must-haves from her date night makeup routine

Hailey Bieber's date night makeup favorites.
Hailey Bieber's date night makeup favorites.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

At the snap of a finger, model and Rhode Beauty founder Hailey Bieber seems to make any beauty product or technique she tries (ahem, glazed donut nails) into a viral internet sensation. Lo and behold, when Bieber shared the breakdown of her date night makeup routine via her TikTok and YouTube channels, I was instantly sold on trying a few of her must-have beauty products. Of course, finding out if they delivered on their claims is a whole other story. Ahead, you'll find my thoughts on four of the items featured in her date night makeup routine.

Step 1: Milk Makeup Future Fluid Concealer

The Milk Makeup Future Fluid Concealer provided my dark under eye circles with an ample amount of coverage.
The Milk Makeup Future Fluid Concealer provided my dark under eye circles with an ample amount of coverage.

After prepping her skin with her skincare brand's Peptide Glazing Fluid Serum and Barrier Restore Cream, Bieber reaches for is the Milk Makeup Future Fluid Concealer, a concealer "that covers, sculpts and hydrates for a lightweight, crease-proof, natural finish," according to the brand. Just like Bieber demonstrated in her seven-minute YouTube video, I placed a dot of the product on the corners of my under-eyes and on places around my face I wanted to cover, namely still-healing blemishes.

I also tried my hand at her application techniques—i.e., rubbing the concealer into the skin with the pads of my fingers, then dabbing it in with a beauty sponge (I used the Juno & Co. Microfiber Sponge). Admittedly, I'd much rather use a brush than my fingers, but I was able to blend the liquid concealer below my under-eyes without patchiness.

As for its longevity, it managed to hold up over the course of an eight-hour day sans fading or creasing. I recommend giving this under-eye concealer a try if you're looking for one that masks dark circles while allowing your skin to still show through for a more natural-looking finish. This concealer also boasts an impressive shade range—30, to be exact—so chances are, you'll find a color to suit your skin tone.

When it came to covering my acne, however, the concealer fell short. Within minutes after application with my sponge, the concealer started to look caky, which I suspect is because the product clung to my scabs. That said, I'd skip trying this as a solution to concealing your acne spots, especially if they're in the initial healing stage like mine during testing. My go-to Wet n Wild Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator ended up providing crease-free, medium coverage for my crimson-tinged blemishes.

$29 at Sephora

Step 2: Simihaze Beauty Solar Tint Cream Blush Duo

The Solar Tint Cream Blush Duo in &quot;Red Moon&quot; from Simihaze Beauty gave my cheeks and lips a fresh cherry-tinted touch of color.
The Solar Tint Cream Blush Duo in "Red Moon" from Simihaze Beauty gave my cheeks and lips a fresh cherry-tinted touch of color.

For the cheeks and lips, the model added a subtle hint of color with the Simihaze Beauty Solar Tint Cream Blush Duo in "Red Moon," a self-described brown-red shade. "I don't think I could do without creamy blush for the rest of my life," Bieber says as she melts the sheer, balm-like blush into her cheeks with her fingers. This cream blush compact aims to provide a "perfect natural look." She also uses her fingers to place the product on her eyelids and her lips.

Similarly, I decided to place "Red Moon" on the apples of my cheeks and my lips. Cream products tend to fade away within hours on my skin, which rang true when it came to using this blush on my lips—it disappeared after two hours of wear. However, I was surprised to see that the color barely faded on my cheeks after eight hours. To me, this is a cream blush product that's worth purchasing.

$42 at Sephora

Step 3: Anastasia Beverly Hills Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel

The Anastasia Beverly Hills Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel managed to keep my thick brow hairs in place all day long.
The Anastasia Beverly Hills Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel managed to keep my thick brow hairs in place all day long.

Bieber's protocol for styling her brows ahead of date night is pretty simple. She brushes the hairs upward with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel, a transparent brow-styling product that purports to keep brow hairs "in place all day."

Brow gels are usually a hit or miss for me, probably due to the fact that I have very thick hair. When I brushed the gel through my brows, I was happy to find out that the formula wasn't heavy and flaky like others I've tried. The brow gel passed my longevity test with flying colors, too, as it kept hairs in place for eight hours. If this brow gel can keep my thick brows in tip-top shape, I'm sure it will work just as well on other hair types.

Starting at $9 at Sephora

Step 4: Milk Makeup Kush High Volumizing Mascara

The Milk Makeup Kush High Volumizing Mascara transformed my lashes from short and straight to long and voluminous.
The Milk Makeup Kush High Volumizing Mascara transformed my lashes from short and straight to long and voluminous.

Primping Bieber's eyelashes was also a minimalist affair, and it involved using the Milk Makeup Kush High Volumizing Mascara, which professes to create "super-thick, ultra dramatic falsie-level lashes." Longer, thicker lashes are exactly what I'm looking for, and that's what I got after applying two to three coats to my short, straight lashes.

Even though this mascara gave my lashes that oomph factor, I was disappointed when flakes from the formula fell into the fine lines on my under eyes. As a result, my dark circles became more pronounced throughout the day. That said, I would not recommend trying out this mascara if you want to avoid a mess on your hands. Instead, I'd go with the Reviewed-approved Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara, as it'll provide volume and length while holding strong throughout the day.

Starting at $14 at Sephora

