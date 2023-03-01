I Tried This "Facial In a Bottle" Cleanser and Relearned What the Mythical Moment of "Me" Time Meant

Stixx M
New Indie skincare brands are hitting the market daily with buzzy claims and expected results. However, few actually hit the nail on the head. When I became hip to the neo-skincare brand, Motif and its "Abundance" cleanser, I knew this wasn't just a drop to "fill in the gaps." This was a product that received hardcore research and development and quite frankly, felt amazing on my brown skin.

Dubbed a "facial in a bottle," I stand by that statement 100%. Motif's "Abundance" Plumping Phytoceramide Cleanser received its name from its high-performance, scientifically proven ingredients. Upon application, I pleasantly found the decadent concoction included exfoliating fibers made of natural luffa fruit that felt purifying to my face as if I was getting a spa treatment. I let the mask-to-cleanser sit for a few minutes while starting my morning chores before diving in for an exceptional cleansing experience. This was intentional as founder Devanshi Garg feels we all deserve to take a few minutes to ourselves. Why not indulge yourself in something that makes you feel good and is beneficial.

Garg also pulled in chemist and Stanford-educated, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Indy Chabra to formulate the perfect cleanser for all skin types and tones and address the constantly changing environmental/seasonal impact and imbalances on the skin due to stress and hormones. Motif's "Abundance" Plumping Phytoceramide Cleanser contains 18 evidence-backed ingredients with breakthrough additives such as South Asian Monkey Fruit and rare French White orchid.

The "Abundance" Plumping Phytoceramide Cleanser retails for $65 USD and is available via Motif's website.

 

