I Tried This "Facial In a Bottle" Cleanser and Relearned What the Mythical Moment of "Me" Time Meant

New Indie skincare brands are hitting the market daily with buzzy claims and expected results. However, few actually hit the nail on the head. When I became hip to the neo-skincare brand, Motif and its "Abundance" cleanser, I knew this wasn't just a drop to "fill in the gaps." This was a product that received hardcore research and development and quite frankly, felt amazing on my brown skin.

Dubbed a "facial in a bottle," I stand by that statement 100%. Motif's "Abundance" Plumping Phytoceramide Cleanser received its name from its high-performance, scientifically proven ingredients. Upon application, I pleasantly found the decadent concoction included exfoliating fibers made of natural luffa fruit that felt purifying to my face as if I was getting a spa treatment. I let the mask-to-cleanser sit for a few minutes while starting my morning chores before diving in for an exceptional cleansing experience. This was intentional as founder Devanshi Garg feels we all deserve to take a few minutes to ourselves. Why not indulge yourself in something that makes you feel good and is beneficial.

Garg also pulled in chemist and Stanford-educated, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Indy Chabra to formulate the perfect cleanser for all skin types and tones and address the constantly changing environmental/seasonal impact and imbalances on the skin due to stress and hormones. Motif's "Abundance" Plumping Phytoceramide Cleanser contains 18 evidence-backed ingredients with breakthrough additives such as South Asian Monkey Fruit and rare French White orchid.

The "Abundance" Plumping Phytoceramide Cleanser retails for $65 USD and is available via Motif's website.